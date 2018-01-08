West Seattle, Washington

09 Tuesday

C & P Coffee Company’s owners ‘scrambling’ after landlord puts site up for sale as ‘terrific development opportunity’

January 8, 2018 12:37 pm
|      66 COMMENTS
 |   Development | West Seattle news | WS beverages

(WSB file photo)

By Tracy Record
West Seattle Blog editor

Thanks for all the tips about this – a brand-new real-estate listing that startled a lot of West Seattleites when it went up this morning: 5612 California SW, site of the century-old Craftsman house that is the home of C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), has been put up for sale in a listing describing the parcel as “a terrific development opportunity.”

The coffeehouse is far more than a place to get your latte – it’s a beloved community center and hangout, a place that hosts music and meetings, bazaars and bake sales, donation drives, and one-on-one conversations that no doubt have changed some lives.

The building is NOT owned by C & P Coffee’s proprietors Cameron and Pete Moores (shown at right in WSB photo from C & P’s 10th anniversary in 2013) – they are longtime tenants. We talked with Pete minutes ago. They are “scrambling to try to figure out some way to not only save the building but also save our business too,” he told us. Their landlord just told them days ago about the plan to put the site up for sale – and it “hit us like a ton of bricks” – but they were still “staggered” when the $1,250,000 listing went up this morning.

“We still have a lease that gets us through 2020 – so it’s two years-plus before they can boot us out,” Pete said, but that’s not much consolation. The business he and Cameron have built for 15 years – opened on Valentine’s Day 2003 – “has become more than a coffee shop in the neighborhood, it’s become an important part of our community and we want to save that. So we’re reaching out to everybody we know, looking for somebody who might want to partner with us to buy the property.”

Without a partner, Pete says, $1,250,000 is way out of their range. “We’re just a little mom-and-pop business and it’s like we’re up against the big boys. … Our fingers are crossed that somebody can help us.” Or else, another of those “beautiful houses on California Avenue” is going away, Pete laments; the real-estate listing assesses the site simply as “Value in land – 50X150, level, paved alley.” (The 7,500-square-foot site is zoned Lowrise 3.)

If you – or someone you know – might be interested in/able to help them, e-mail candpco@comcast.net. In the meantime, Pete says, they’re just going to “work their asses off and try to figure it out.”

66 Replies to "C & P Coffee Company's owners 'scrambling' after landlord puts site up for sale as 'terrific development opportunity'"

  • Lack Thereof January 8, 2018 (1:13 pm)
    Hope they are able to find a new home once their lease runs out.  Always good to have a coffee shop near a bus stop.

    Too bad the new project at Findlay won’t have a traditional storefront for lease, or else they could just slide down a couple doors.

    • SCS January 8, 2018 (4:41 pm)
      I remember this building being at risk about 10 years ago and at that time, there were concerned people looking into designating the building for Historic Landmark status. This can be done without the owners consent and it can preserve the building. Something to consider before the property is sold and demolished. 

  • Swede. January 8, 2018 (1:20 pm)
    That will be literally the last nail in the coffin for trying to save anything of ‘old’ Seattle. 

    Only real tangible thing that can stop a teardown will be tonget the house registered as a historic sight. 

    • PigeonRidge Ben January 8, 2018 (6:22 pm)
      When you say, ‘old’ Seattle, you refer to what is even now the Occupied Duwamish Territories. This is a great coffee shop and will be sorely missed and on we go.

  • Laura January 8, 2018 (1:20 pm)
    1.25 million?!?!?!?! That is ridiculous. Makes my blood boil. We lived just down the street from there for 13 years, but got priced out of our apartment last year. Sounds like the old neighborhood is falling to pieces. I’m all for progress, but not when it means destroying everything to move forward. What a shame. 

    • alkistu January 8, 2018 (2:01 pm)
      If it was not for Pete and Cameron making such a nice place out of an old building I don”t think it would sell for so much.  It can”t be the value of just the property.

      • Swede. January 8, 2018 (2:18 pm)
        It’s not the business and their stellar reputation nor the building itself, it’s the land! That’s why it’s a given it won’t be kept as-is, they’ll bulldozer it for sure. But the high price is however a good indication of what will be built there. Most likely townhouses, apartments or even likelier, micro apartments since it’s always about profit they’ll need to squeeze as many people as possible in there. 

  • Marcee January 8, 2018 (1:32 pm)
    No, no, no.  Wish I had the money, I’d do it in a heartbeat.  They do so much for the community and are the soul of that neighborhood.  Thank you, Cameron and Pete! Let me know if I can help!  

  • Alex January 8, 2018 (1:35 pm)
    It’s a shame seeing pretty old buildings go away, but it’s not all bad. C+P is not handicap accessible (stairs), so I’ve never been there. The replacement may represent evil gentrification to many of you, but at least it will be built up to ADA code.

    • pete January 8, 2018 (1:45 pm)
      handicap parking and wheelchair ramp in back

    • Swede. January 8, 2018 (1:56 pm)
      Your comment proves what really is the problem, you personally can’t use something, so it doesn’t matter. I don’t drink soda but still think the tax they put on it is ridiculous and wrong. If everyone keeps being selfish and only care about themselves and not the community we end up with, what we have. A more and more unfriendly and ugly city. 

      • WSB January 8, 2018 (2:04 pm)
        As it turns out, as Pete pointed out (while I was also writing a comment to the same point, which I canceled when I saw he had already answered), the current building IS accessible. And if for some reason it wasn’t – you don’t have to tear down a building and build something new to fix access issues – TR

        P.S. For anyone who isn’t aware, there are a couple other alley parking spaces behind C & P as well as the one reserved for disabled people. The back “yard” is also a nice place to sit in the spring/summer … we’ve done more than a few interviews there over the years.

    • cameron January 8, 2018 (2:30 pm)
      Hi Alex,

      thanks for your comment. We would love to see you at C & P, there is an ADA ramp and dedicated parking spot in the alley between Jeneau and Findlay streets. We also have an ADA bathroom.

      cheers,

      Cameron

    • Kathie January 8, 2018 (3:08 pm)
      We go all the time in the back is a handicapped parking spot and a ramp for there straight to the door. If you had just called you would have known. Also if you are handicapped and the spot is in use they are more then happy to let you use the 5 minute parking if you let them know. Please call and ask before making assumptions. 

  • 35this35mph January 8, 2018 (1:36 pm)
    NOOOOOO! Literally the best Coffee Shop in West Seattle. A vital community hub and arts powerhouse!!! 

  • DRB January 8, 2018 (1:46 pm)
    The thing for C&P would be to find a sympathetic architect to develop a proposal on spec. Someone who knows the ins and outs of the city’s bonus system and who can figure out how C&P’s tenancy could qualify the project for bonuses which would allow the buyer to build more units.

    • Marcee January 8, 2018 (1:58 pm)
      How then would they run their business during the rebuild or whatever it would be called?  

  • newnative January 8, 2018 (1:48 pm)
    I wonder if they can try for non-profit status/society as an arts venue? 

  • LatteRose January 8, 2018 (1:54 pm)
    Another Noooooooo!! This makes me really sad.  :(

  • alkistu January 8, 2018 (1:58 pm)
    I hope C&P will be able to find a new location but in a landscape that is continually being sold out to the highest bidder, losing this lovely setting in the heart of “complexes” will be a visual and significant loss.  Just look at the photo with this article and imagine how it is going to look after the new construction. It won’t be friendly. It will be treeless and there will not be that place of social gathering at this location.  This will continue until the last original feature of West Seattle is gone. Livability is being bought by the highest bidder.

  • Junction Lady January 8, 2018 (2:05 pm)
    Say it isn’t so!  C&P is a one of a kind place.  It will be such a shame to see it go away…the neighborhood will not be the same without C&P☕🍷🏡🎶

  • Astrogirl January 8, 2018 (2:09 pm)
    Argh!!!! This is sad news. I’ve spent many hours there working, people watching and catching up with friends. It’s a lovely place to hang with lots of character. I’ve also seen many musician friends perform there over the years and discovered some new music too. The W. Seattle character I love is slowly disappearing. :(

  • S Davies January 8, 2018 (2:14 pm)
    You could try a Kickstarter

    • Stuart January 8, 2018 (3:31 pm)
      That’s a great idea, also GoFundMe. 

  • Joel January 8, 2018 (2:20 pm)
    article mentions 2 more years on the lease….is a business lease subject to landlord tenant rights….does a new owner have to honor the current lease?

    • geographer January 8, 2018 (6:21 pm)
      They would likely buy the lease out, or conduct their predevelopment activities and wait for the lease to expire. 

  • Ian David January 8, 2018 (2:24 pm)
    For all intents and purposes the C&P Coffee Shop is THE Community Center for West Seattle. I understand that development needs to go up in growing cities, but there is no denying that this will be bad for the neighborhood. 

  • Former Seaview January 8, 2018 (2:30 pm)
    We have been going to C&P for 12 years and we love their shop and atmosphere. Offers for the sale are on jan 17. I hope someone helps them buy the property so they can save it. Any chance of forming a co-op so that others can contribute to the purchase price?  All the best to the family as they navigate this. 

  • Jess January 8, 2018 (2:52 pm)
    This is a real shame. I’ve been to a number of events there over the years and was always so impressed with the owners and staff. I really hope they can remain somehow. 

  • Brian January 8, 2018 (2:53 pm)
    Considering that the proverbial knight in shining armor may not necessarily show up, are there are other ways for the community to rally around this neighborhood “third place” and buy out the current owner? Not sure where to start but maybe this is the time and place for some “bootstrap”-style grassroots ideas. Just trying to provoke conversation, because doing nothing will ensure nothing different happens…

    Crowd-funded real estate?  The new frontier for real estate, focused as usual  on the investor class but here’s a story about a community-focused version.

    Form a co-op? 

    How to Launch a Community-Owned Store – Institute for local self-reliance. This is more focused on retail but maybe some good ideas here.

    What about landmark designation for this Craftsman building?  Could that open up grant money for funding one of the above?

    There are so many community-focused, smart and creative doers in this town and in West Seattle. I’d like to think the know-how exists if only the right people can be brought together.

    • Conjunction Junction January 8, 2018 (3:23 pm)
      Yes, Brian, that’s where the neighborhood should be going with this!  I can’t afford to partner with the owners, but if they could sell shares, I’d be interested in profit sharing and buying a “unit”.  Keep this idea going!

  • CEA January 8, 2018 (3:05 pm)
    We can’t replace beloved, integral spots like C&P! This is soul-crushing news. I feel like every time I turn around, West Seattle is slowly being chipped away at. Places like C&P are the gathering places that make this a community. Please keep this story well-covered (as you always do, WSB) and let us know if there are ways the community can help.

  • kravitz January 8, 2018 (3:09 pm)
    This breaks my heart (again) – to lose the character and charm of our rapidly changing neighborhood. I was at C&P yesterday with friends, enjoying the cozy atmosphere and friendly people sharing tables. You don’t get that at many places anymore. 

    On the other hand, I’m just down the street in my own charming 1921 craftsman – struggling to pay my mortgage and property taxes. If some developer wanted to hand me a million bucks, I’d take it and drive off into the sunset to be the artist I am meant to be, and find a place where I can finally afford to create. 

    It’s become damn near impossible to live in the city I was born in. The neighborhoods are unrecognizable, the streets are unnavigable, and it’s only getting worse density-wise. As much as I admire and wish to be stubborn like the late Edith Macefield of Ballard, I don’t think I can withstand this city any more. 

    I hope Cameron and Pete can find a solution, somehow. And if not, I hope that Nickell Bros. will be considered for moving that beautiful house to a new lot.  What a shame to lose another one…

  • Kathie January 8, 2018 (3:10 pm)
    Is there any way to have the building declared a historic building and saved that way?

  • Lauren January 8, 2018 (3:22 pm)
    As a community, we could crowdfund the purchase of the building for C&P to own –as long as they turn non-profit. I think that’s how these things work. And they could do it because of the number of community events they hold –it’s truly a gathering space, on top of their wonderful coffee.

  • LongtimeWS January 8, 2018 (3:31 pm)
    Arghhhh! Nooooo! This is the best place ever! 

  • Nancy January 8, 2018 (3:45 pm)
    Please reach out to Historic Seattle and Southwest Seattle Historical Society to voice concern and support for the preservation and landmark designation of C&P Coffee Company.  Perhaps if enough of us respond, there will be action.

    Historic Seattle:  https://historicseattle.org/ or  (206)622-6952

    Southwest Seattle Historical Society: http://www.loghousemuseum.info/&nbsp; or 206-938-5293

  • Rob B January 8, 2018 (3:45 pm)
    Tough news….I feel really bad for tenants who could have the preverbial rope pulled out from under them at any time these days. 

    We’d welcome you with with open arms up in admiral if the worst does happen. Admiral supports local and isn’t being completely overridden with new development like the junction! 

  • anonyme January 8, 2018 (4:14 pm)
    “Terrific development opportunity” = tear down a lovely, historic structure and replace it with a cheap and monstrous commercial development with no redeeming social or architectural value.

    • T January 8, 2018 (4:36 pm)
      Agreed 

    • geographer January 8, 2018 (6:31 pm)
      The site is zoned LR3, which encourages “moderate scale multifamily housing”. The max building sq. footage, based on an FAR of 2.0, would be 15,000 sq. ft. Density limits place the max development at ~9 apartment units, unless they meet certain design requirement. 

      This site will likely end up as 3-5 townhomes. Nothing too monstrous.

  • Cami MacNamara January 8, 2018 (4:15 pm)
      I can handle a lot of change in West Seattle, but not this.  There must be something we can all do!

  • savoirfaire January 8, 2018 (4:23 pm)
    I wonder if something like this might be an option:

    https://www.communitysourcedcapital.com/

  • Joano January 8, 2018 (4:51 pm)
    Saw this on Facebook…but now I can’t find it again to leave a comment! I am so tired of all the new “ high-rises “ in West Seattle and hope Pete & Cam can come up with a solution.   I probably shouldn’t put in print what I really want to say.  **@#*$***

    • WSB January 8, 2018 (4:59 pm)
      Well, this is actually a better place to comment than some other place because this will be attached to the actual story forever. Thanks.

  • Junction Lady January 8, 2018 (5:08 pm)
    Does the current property owner reside in West Seattle or elsewhere?

    • geographer January 8, 2018 (6:24 pm)
      A quick search shows the property owners as long-time west seattle residents

      • savoirfaire January 8, 2018 (8:07 pm)
        Hmm, when I looked it up, the address of the taxpayers of record is in Ellensburg, though a 2015 obituary (yes, I was curious and googled them) described one of them as a former longtime West Seattle resident.

  • T January 8, 2018 (5:10 pm)
    Remember the old Guadalajara restaurant nearby, across the street? Around 12 years ago,  our young family used to go there for dinner a lot. That’s around the time the tear down to condo boom started. I kept wondering where restaurant goers were going to park with condo residents taking up street parking. Problem solved by tearing down the restaurant a few months later. Lol I was so naive.

    I’m just as sad as everyone else but there’s very little one can do.  There’s zoning and property owners have the right to sell to the highest bidder/we live in a capitalistic country. 

    would be great to save old homes etc but why start now? Look at what has disappeared over the last 15 years or so? I was the (only?) one on here sounding the alarm and was just dismissed as a nimby.

  • Sharon January 8, 2018 (5:31 pm)
    A friend suggested this: 

    I’d also consider a gofundme campaign with the amount needed and email it to King 5 and king5 evening.

  • raywest January 8, 2018 (5:33 pm)
    I’m just sick about this. This is terrible news. This establishment is a jewel of West Seattle, a true community center, and it needs to be saved.  Not only have I patronized them for years, this house is a significant part of my childhood memories, playing on the brick patio and “riding” the stone lions that once sat in the front.

  • Amazombie January 8, 2018 (5:57 pm)
    I ponder what percentage of bloggers that complain about the never ending development shop on Amazon? I bet it’s fairly high. I hope you all realize that Amazon has an extremely significant hand in all the development and density we currently face. I personally believe they have single handedly destroyed our city. That’s why I have never used their services and never will. Yet here we are as a city vying for Amazon HQ2, just imagine what our city will become if that happens. Join me, stand up and boycott Amazon. 

    • geographer January 8, 2018 (6:18 pm)
      How do you figure? Amazon isn’t a residential developer

  • Now it’s not ok January 8, 2018 (5:58 pm)
    Tracy, perhaps we can put the rezoning and proposal story of the building located in the endolyne neighborhood side by side with this story? I find it interesting in regards to the two how different the comments are. In endolyne story I recall comments of “we need the housing” and “welcome to the club of redevelopment” etc… but now the tune has changed? Somehow our once great community has become some sort of neighborhood war. Where residents of one area of West Seattle think they are better or even separated from other neighborhoods. The redevelopment is not the only thing that is sad the behavior and mentality of our community as a whole is the saddest part of it all. 

    • WSB January 8, 2018 (6:10 pm)
      I don’t think any difference in reaction to the two stories is a “neighborhood war” at all. For one, there’s certainly no way to tell who commenting on what lives where – we even have expats who for some reason keep reading the site and sometimes comment. That aside, comments can differ wildly depending on what day of the week/time of day a story appears, what else is going on. (Technology even factors in – currently some people are having trouble again commenting via one of our mobile options – the keyboard won’t come up unless a formatting key is hit first – we’re working on fixing this!)

      Meantime, even without calling up the initial Endolyne link (which I will add here at the end) it should be noted there are certainly some differences to the situations – in this case, a site that is widely used as a community gathering place/arts venue/etc., in a century-old Craftsman house, vs., in Fauntleroy, a site currently used as professional offices, which I don’t recall anyone having singled out for architectural uniqueness. The concern for the latter has been more about what’s proposed and how it will affect the surrounding neighborhood, while the concern for the former has been more about what might be lost on behalf of the wider community – there’s no proposal yet. (Fauntleroy for example might be a little different if someone were proposing redeveloping the bakery/restaurant building across the street, which also is a community gathering place!) Anyway, here’s that previous story, from late October:

      http://westseattleblog.com/2017/10/development-early-stage-proposal-to-rezone-fauntleroy-site-at-9250-45th-sw-for-new-5-story-mixed-use-building/

      P.S. Anyone interested in the Endolyne proposal (9250 45th SW) should stay in touch with the Fauntleroy Community Association, which will be discussing it again at its meeting tomorrow night (Tuesday, January 9th, 7 pm, Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, 9140 California SW – the full agenda is in our calendar listing). -TR

  • Scarlett January 8, 2018 (6:33 pm)
    Go to the Facebook page of West Seattle JUNO. The junction neighborhood org. and generously contribute to the legal challenge fund they are raising to appeal the crappy environmental impact statement for the really crappy upzone plans that contributed to the loss of places like C&P. 

  • Judi January 8, 2018 (7:02 pm)
    Just sad… the coffee shops, cute houses, and unique atmosphere are what makes the area so attractive.  But housing prices and rent hikes are making it impossible to live here and impossible for restaurants and mom and pop places to stay.  It’s true that we need more housing, more affordable housing, we also need more parking…and we also need more jobs!  Why the rush to push out small businesses??

  • Aimless blade January 8, 2018 (7:05 pm)
    A potential new landowner/developer might very much like a confirmed leasee with an established business to help make ends meet/profit targets.
    No reason a win/win cannot be sculpted out of this new development.
    Yes, the charming house will be no more; but a new business arrangement could well be inked to keep this business alive in new digs.   

  • HappyOnAlki January 8, 2018 (7:31 pm)
    This is from the WSBlog page on Facebook — in case the poster doesn’t do it here too:

    Meridith Siviglia Isaacson I funded the last stages of building out my flower shop through Community Sourced Capital. It’s not a go fund me, you pay it back to your lenders, which are usually your community, at 0% interest. It’s a solid lending option for small businesses when they need to find an alternate means of funding. Could be a good option based on the outpouring of support on this page! 
    https://www.communitysourcedcapital.com/

    • savoirfaire January 8, 2018 (8:04 pm)
      I wondered about that too. I didn’t have time to go into detail when I posted the link earlier, but I bought a “square” a few years ago when a restaurant I love was working to open a second location.

  • WS Guy January 8, 2018 (7:44 pm)
    How about this:  (1). Raise enough money to buy it.  (2).  Put a covenant on it that prevents larger scale development.   (3).  Sell it, at whatever price (likely lower).  (4).  Refund the donors proportionately with the proceeds of the sale.

  • Brian Hughes January 8, 2018 (7:51 pm)
    This makes me ill. Such a great part of our neighborhood. I’d love to be part of a solution. 

  • Sad neighbor January 8, 2018 (8:13 pm)
    I would donate whatever small amount I could to try to keep C & P in business. Really sad to read this story. The owners are always so kind whenever we go in. Hoping for a positive outcome. 

  • T January 8, 2018 (8:19 pm)
    EV buys his coffee there or he used to. Maybe he can help out? 

  • Seabruce January 8, 2018 (8:20 pm)
    The old building that housed Ventana (sp?) was saved by moving it. Maybe the landlord could gift it to someone willing to pay to move it to a new site to save it instead of paying for demolition? Too bad the city doesn’t insist on this for historical and environmental reasons. 

    I’m surprised to learn businesses like this and PCC didn’t take out mortgages to buy their properties since real estate appreciation can be more profitable than the actual business.

    Could WSB talk with its business sponsors about setting up a Real Estate Investment Trust to buy this and similar properties in  West Seattle to maintain its character since the city doesn’t seem to care?

