BUSINESS IN PARKS: Call for concession proposals; plus, Lincoln Park ‘outdoor preschool’ meeting reminder

Two notes about businesses in city parks:

CALL FOR CONCESSIONS: Looking ahead to summer, the city wants to be sure you know about this, in case you operate – or know of – a business that might qualify:

Seattle Parks and Recreation is seeking proposals for seasonal partners to operate food service, recreational activities, and group fitness concessions in various park locations throughout Seattle. Locations vary with sites appropriate for carts, food trucks and other self-contained service businesses. Proposals are due by March 16. Details here.

Among the documents you’ll find on that page is this one that includes specific locations open to food concessions this summer – including, in West Seattle, two at Alki Beach and one at Lincoln Park.

PRESCHOOL MEETING: We first reported last month that another city park in West Seattle will be the site of an “outdoor preschool” starting this fall. One has been operating at Camp Long, and now Parks is also opening Lincoln Park to a preschool program. A new operator called Roots and Sky Nature School is expected to get the contract, Parks confirmed in early January, and a meeting is planned 6-7 pm this Friday (January 26th) at Dakota Place Park (4304 SW Dakota) for anyone with questions about the plan.