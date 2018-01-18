BIZNOTE: West Seattle couple opens Uncle Eddie’s in South Park

A year ago, we reported on the South Park commercial buildings bought and being renovated by West Seattleite John Bennett and business partners. One of the renovated spaces – South Park Hall – was leased and opened by West Seattle entrepreneurs. And today is opening day for another new business with West Seattle proprietors. It’s Uncle Eddie’s, and Michael Goldsmith tells us about it:

Uncle Eddie’s is an all-ages public house located in South Park at the corner of 14th Ave South and Cloverdale. It’s an independent, local family-owned business. My partner Keasa and I live in Highland Park. Keasa is a full-time architect here in Seattle (she did the plans and design) and I have worked for Elliott Bay Brewing Company for the past 17 years, most recently as their Operations Manager.

Uncle Eddie’s isn’t just about beverages – its website notes, “We have partnered up with the uber-talented Chef Jed Lutge to create an excellent menu of drool-worthy appetizers, hearty grilled sandwiches, house-made soups, and salads available for lunch and dinner.” Hours at 8601 14th Ave. S. are 11 am-midnight Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-1 am Friday/Saturday, kitchen open until 10 pm.