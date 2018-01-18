West Seattle, Washington

19 Friday

BIZNOTE: West Seattle couple opens Uncle Eddie’s in South Park

January 18, 2018 11:15 am
|      12 COMMENTS
 |   South Park | West Seattle news

A year ago, we reported on the South Park commercial buildings bought and being renovated by West Seattleite John Bennett and business partners. One of the renovated spaces – South Park Hall – was leased and opened by West Seattle entrepreneurs. And today is opening day for another new business with West Seattle proprietors. It’s Uncle Eddie’s, and Michael Goldsmith tells us about it:

Uncle Eddie’s is an all-ages public house located in South Park at the corner of 14th Ave South and Cloverdale. It’s an independent, local family-owned business. My partner Keasa and I live in Highland Park. Keasa is a full-time architect here in Seattle (she did the plans and design) and I have worked for Elliott Bay Brewing Company for the past 17 years, most recently as their Operations Manager.

Uncle Eddie’s isn’t just about beverages – its website notes, “We have partnered up with the uber-talented Chef Jed Lutge to create an excellent menu of drool-worthy appetizers, hearty grilled sandwiches, house-made soups, and salads available for lunch and dinner.” Hours at 8601 14th Ave. S. are 11 am-midnight Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-1 am Friday/Saturday, kitchen open until 10 pm.

12 Replies to "BIZNOTE: West Seattle couple opens Uncle Eddie's in South Park"

  • Seavieu January 18, 2018 (11:33 am)
    Reply

    Exciting! We look forward to checking it out!!

  • Jordan January 18, 2018 (11:41 am)
    Reply

    Hopefully you meant 11am-1am Friday/Saturday!

    • WSB January 18, 2018 (11:44 am)
      Reply

      Fixed.

  • Question Authority January 18, 2018 (11:54 am)
    Reply

    Driving for Uber makes a person a better chef?  I’ll be in soon as I love me some new grub.

    • WSB January 18, 2018 (12:07 pm)
      Reply

      Ha ha. Lower-case uber (perhaps I should have added the umlaut) – a modifier whose use long preceded the appearance of the taxi-esque company.

  • Trickycoolj January 18, 2018 (1:30 pm)
    Reply

    Yes! Walking distance from work! Can’t wait!

  • DumplingGirl January 18, 2018 (1:32 pm)
    Reply

    Congrats Michael and Keasa – we are hoping to stop in this afternoon! Can’t wait!

  • HelperMonkey January 18, 2018 (4:02 pm)
    Reply

    Can’t wait to check this out! menu looks great. 

  • JanS January 18, 2018 (4:05 pm)
    Reply

    oh, my…The Grinder is on my list now …mmmmm

  • H January 18, 2018 (4:06 pm)
    Reply

    Great sign / logo too! Congrats on the new business.

  • Rob January 18, 2018 (7:16 pm)
    Reply

    We tried it tonight. Food is great! So happy they picked South Park. 

  • JWinWS January 18, 2018 (7:57 pm)
    Reply

    Absolutely love Michael and would do anything to support he and Keasa in this endeavor. Looks like it will be easy to support Uncle Eddie’s based on the menu and pictures. Congratulations, Michael and Keasa!

