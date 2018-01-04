West Seattle, Washington

05 Friday

BIZNOTE: Taqueria La Original needs a new home, too

January 4, 2018 2:29 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
Thanks to Rich for the tip – less than two weeks after West Seattle Produce closed at future apartment site 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW, another closure: Mexican-food truck Taqueria La Original was towed off the lot this morning, and like WS Produce, it is now in search of a new home. We talked with TLO management by phone; they’re hoping to find a new home in West Seattle, but “it’s hard.” Once the truck does find a new location, they promise to announce it online. Taqueria La Original took the spot outside WS Produce almost exactly a year ago, same spot left by another food truck, Beloved Mexico, just over a year earlier.

5 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Taqueria La Original needs a new home, too"

  • Swede. January 4, 2018 (2:47 pm)
    They make some good food!

    Didn’t realize the truck didn’t run though (towed off)…

  • Conjunction Junction January 4, 2018 (3:31 pm)
    Why do we not have  a food truck court in WS?!  Wasn’t that  a concept for the park where the old dry cleaner was at the Fauntleroy Junction?  Or at least it should have been….

    • WSB January 4, 2018 (4:01 pm)
      We don’t have a court but there are places that have food trucks daily or nearly daily. For example: South Seattle College, Ounces – rotating schedules. Then there are a couple fixed trucks – one by Red Cup Espresso in The Junction, one by the gas station north of Lincoln Park, and there are the regular dinnertime appearances of Thai U Up at the 76 station across from Roxhill Elementary. And EL Rey del Taco north of Home Depot. And the Falafel Salam truck continuing at the Farmers’ Market even with the fixed-location restaurant further south in The Junction … forgive me if I’m forgetting someone somewhere! – TR

    • carole January 4, 2018 (5:13 pm)
      I agree.  My sister’s neighborhood in Portland has a corner lot which houses a variety of food trucks. Always able to find a good meal without having to hunt down where a truck is at any given time or day.  Would be a fun addition to West Seattle to have a group of them in one place.

    • Swede. January 4, 2018 (5:14 pm)
      That’s a great idea. The one I’ve visited in Portland was super nice, great food and beer and it made for a really nice atmosphere and people just hung out and talked with each other, in person, not txting! 

