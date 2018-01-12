West Seattle, Washington

13 Saturday

49℉

BIZNOTE: New name for ex-Kokoras – TeriFresh

January 12, 2018 4:56 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Thanks for the tips about that new banner hanging outside the ex-Kokoras space in Morgan Junction. It proclaims “Grand Opening” for TeriFresh, though it’s not open yet. Kokoras closed three months ago and when we found a crew working inside, they told us they were remodeling. Then some time ago, a local businessperson reported seeing a flyer that said TeriFresh was coming; when we reported on Kokoras’s ownership change a little over a year ago, our story included a mention that the new owner owned TeriFresh in Maple Valley. We tried to contact them about the flyer and never got a response; we’ve also been going by looking for anyone at work inside, and there’s been nothing visible for a long time until the new banner. If you want to find out more about TeriFresh, here’s the website for their Maple Valley restaurant.

Share This

4 Replies to "BIZNOTE: New name for ex-Kokoras - TeriFresh"

  • AT January 12, 2018 (5:55 pm)
    Reply

    So the same owners who added sushi, teriyaki, and TVs, but different name and adjusted concept?

    • JanS January 12, 2018 (7:28 pm)
      Reply

      no, not the same owners, as far as I can see. The previous owner took over from Meanders, and tried to keep  the greek recipes from the original Kokora’s, even keeping the name. She had never run a restaurant before, and that went bust. This looks like a totally asian concept place.

      • WSB January 12, 2018 (7:47 pm)
        Reply

        Yes, TeriFresh is owned by the same person who bought Kokoras in December 2016 (from the former business partner of Miranda, I believe) and added sushi and teriyaki, as noted in our linked story about that changing of hands.

  • Me January 12, 2018 (6:06 pm)
    Reply

    This makes me happy! I will definitely stop by, especially as I pass by walking home from the C bus stop after a very long day at work!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann