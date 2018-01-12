BIZNOTE: New name for ex-Kokoras – TeriFresh

Thanks for the tips about that new banner hanging outside the ex-Kokoras space in Morgan Junction. It proclaims “Grand Opening” for TeriFresh, though it’s not open yet. Kokoras closed three months ago and when we found a crew working inside, they told us they were remodeling. Then some time ago, a local businessperson reported seeing a flyer that said TeriFresh was coming; when we reported on Kokoras’s ownership change a little over a year ago, our story included a mention that the new owner owned TeriFresh in Maple Valley. We tried to contact them about the flyer and never got a response; we’ve also been going by looking for anyone at work inside, and there’s been nothing visible for a long time until the new banner. If you want to find out more about TeriFresh, here’s the website for their Maple Valley restaurant.