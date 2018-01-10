West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: John Moore & Northwest Insurance Group move to bigger space

January 10, 2018 2:23 pm
The new year brings a new location for longtime WSB sponsor John Moore and Northwest Insurance Group. (That’s John in our photo above with, from left, Heather Hanson, Marla Hoecker, and Ruth Sarvis.) He’s moved north a few blocks from his previous Morgan Junction location, and you’ll now find Northwest Insurance Group at 5431-B California SW [map]. The new location has more room for meetings, as well as expanded offices/workspace on the upper floors. As an independent agent, they deal with a long list of companies. Got questions? They’re at 206-932-2500 and nwinsgroup.com.

