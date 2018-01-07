BIZNOTE: Admiral Baskin-Robbins mystery; plus, what’s going into Junction ex-computer-store space

Two biznotes:

ADMIRAL BASKIN-ROBBINS: We’ve been getting questions daily all week people wondering about the Admiral Baskin-Robbins ice-cream store’s status, saying they’ve gone by only to find it closed and dark, no explanatory note or sign. That’s what we found on a visit just before dusk today, and while the fixtures remain inside, the menu boards are blank; the phone goes unanswered, no voicemail. As we’ve mentioned to those who contacted us, the business has been up for sale for a long time – more than a year and a half, according to the listing on the Commercial MLS site (which links to this flyer). We also note that the Baskin-Robbins website doesn’t list this location, whether you search for 98116 or for Seattle in general. Will it reopen, under current ownership or someone new? We’ve checked business license, real-estate, and permit databases, no hint, and we’ve also sent a note to the broker with whom the business has been listed. We’ll update if/when we find out anything.

REAL ESTATE REPLACING COMPUTERS: Two months after West Seattle Computers and Mobi Repairs vacated 4522 California SW and moved to The Admiral District, we know what’s going into its old space: Neighboring West Seattle Windermere is expanding into it, confirms branch manager Larry Johnson, Jr. He tells WSB, “As the West Seattle real estate market continues strong, our market share continues to grow, and we are expanding to meet the needs of our agents and clients.” Details are still being worked out, but there’s an early-stage permit application for some remodeling.