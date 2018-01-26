BE A BEACH NATURALIST: Here’s how to help others enjoy our shores at low tide

(WSB file photo)

Love going out on the beach at low tide to explore? Consider doing it this summer as a volunteer beach naturalist helping others learn about our shore and its wildlife. Here’s the announcement from the Seattle Aquarium:

Why do barnacles stand on their heads? What do sea stars like to eat? How do moon snails lay their eggs? Learn to answer these and other fun questions by volunteering as a Seattle Aquarium Beach Naturalist this summer. Naturalists receive training in the spring, and then spend three low-tide days educating beach visitors about inter-tidal life and beach etiquette at one of twelve Puget Sound beaches. Orientation for new naturalists will be held on Tuesday, March 13 at 6:30 PM. If interested, please register here or contact the Seattle Aquarium by email at beachnaturalist@seattleaquarium.org or by phone at 206-693-6214.

The beaches visited by the volunteers usually include two in West Seattle, at Constellation and Lincoln Parks.