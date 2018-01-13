BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS girls, boys victorious over visiting Lakeside

Home games tonight vs. Lakeside for both West Seattle High School varsity teams. First, the girls continued their Metro-leading ways, beating the Lions 57-35:

#32, sophomore Meghan Fiso, was top scorer with 17 points.

Her total included the final basket of the game, which we caught on video:

Final: West Seattle girls 57, Lakeside 35 at WSHS. (Video: Fiso basket at 1:30 to go in game) pic.twitter.com/xIxadnT5Pa — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) January 13, 2018

#11, junior Jasmine Gayles, was strong on the assists – opening the second half, in less than a minute, she threw to two teammates who subsequently netted three-pointers, Fiso and then #4, junior Kelsey Lenzie.

Lenzie and #20, junior Grace Sarver, tied for second-most points, with 11 apiece.

The boys’ game got off to a low-scoring start – Lakeside 12, West Seattle 10 at the end of the first quarter. First basket was by #23 Anthony Giomi:

WSHS boys' first basket, #23 Anthony Giomi. 2-2 WSHS-Lakeside with 6:10 left in first quarter pic.twitter.com/fDA3CP5VhT — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) January 13, 2018

He led Wildcat scoring with 14 points, on the way to a 50-42 win over the Lions. #2 Elijah Nnanabu was right behind with 13 points.

Next home games for West Seattle are against Seattle Prep, 7:30 Tuesday for the boys, 7:30 Wednesday for the girls.