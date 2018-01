(WSB photos)

The West Seattle High School girls-basketball team got another victory tonight as they start the new year ranked #1 by the Seattle Times.

#10 junior Jenna McPhee and #32 sophomore Meghan Fiso each brought in 16 points as the Wildcats defeated Franklin HS, 77-30.

Friday night, head coach Darnell Taylor‘s team is on the road at Garfield HS. They remain unbeaten in conference games.