BASKETBALL: Senior Night for Chief Sealth International High School girls

January 25, 2018 6:32 am
Last scheduled home game of the season last night for the Chief Sealth International High School girls-varsity basketball team, and that meant it was Senior Night.

The visiting Seattle Prep girls went away with the win, 71-47. But smiles were bright before the game as the seniors were honored – including #11 Aundra Tuchscherer:

And #2 Jasmine Smith:

While the Seahawks are on the road for their final three regular-season games, they’re not far away for the February 2nd finale, 7 pm at West Seattle HS.

