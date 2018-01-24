West Seattle, Washington

BASKETBALL: Senior Night for both Seattle Lutheran High School teams

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Two games at Seattle Lutheran High School on Tuesday night – and it was Senior Night for both varsity teams, hosting Auburn Adventist. Above, the girls lost a close one, 33-32; below, the boys won in overtime, 52-48.

#21 Joe Meehan, who led the Saints with 22 points, was one of the senior boys honored:

Also honored, #11 Alex Okabayashi:

From the girls’ team, seniors honored Tuesday night were #0 Dazor Tillet:

And #24 Izzy Jones:

Both teams play at Puget Sound Adventist in Kirkland next Monday.

