BASKETBALL: Senior Night for both Seattle Lutheran High School teams

Two games at Seattle Lutheran High School on Tuesday night – and it was Senior Night for both varsity teams, hosting Auburn Adventist. Above, the girls lost a close one, 33-32; below, the boys won in overtime, 52-48.
#21 Joe Meehan, who led the Saints with 22 points, was one of the senior boys honored:
Also honored, #11 Alex Okabayashi:
From the girls’ team, seniors honored Tuesday night were #0 Dazor Tillet:
And #24 Izzy Jones:
Both teams play at Puget Sound Adventist in Kirkland next Monday.
| 0 COMMENTS