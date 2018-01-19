BASKETBALL: Seattle Lutheran hosts Rainier Christian

11:39 PM: At home tonight, Seattle Lutheran High School‘s varsity basketball teams hosted Rainier Christian. The Lutheran girls lost, 39-26; the boys won, 63-43.

ADDED EARLY AM: Photos ahead from both games:

First, from the girls’ game – Madison Jensen, with 11 points:

(corrected) Dea Seraile, with 8 points:

From the boys’ game – Joe Meehan with 18 points:

And Andrew Kuhn, with 14 points:

Both Saints teams play Auburn Adventist at home on Tuesday (January 23rd) and it’s senior night – girls’ varsity at 6 pm, boys’ varsity at 7:30.