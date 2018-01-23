BASKETBALL: Last scheduled home game for Chief Sealth IHS boys

Last home game on the regular-season schedule tonight for Chief Sealth International High School‘s boys-varsity basketball team. The visitors from Seattle Prep went home with the win, 64-48. #14 Sadique Calloway led scoring for the Seahawks with 14 points; #11 Keandre Young was next with 9, and both #22 Elijah Jackson and #0 Javaun Jones scored 7. Calloway, Jackson, and Jones also were among the players honored tonight for Senior Night.
Head coach Colin Slingsby‘s team plays at Roosevelt Friday night.
