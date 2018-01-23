West Seattle, Washington

24 Wednesday

45℉

BASKETBALL: Last scheduled home game for Chief Sealth IHS boys

January 23, 2018 11:15 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

(WSB photos)

Last home game on the regular-season schedule tonight for Chief Sealth International High School‘s boys-varsity basketball team. The visitors from Seattle Prep went home with the win, 64-48. #14 Sadique Calloway led scoring for the Seahawks with 14 points; #11 Keandre Young was next with 9, and both #22 Elijah Jackson and #0 Javaun Jones scored 7. Calloway, Jackson, and Jones also were among the players honored tonight for Senior Night.

Head coach Colin Slingsby‘s team plays at Roosevelt Friday night.

Share This

No Replies to "BASKETBALL: Last scheduled home game for Chief Sealth IHS boys"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann