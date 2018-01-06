West Seattle, Washington

BASKETBALL: How West Seattle, Chief Sealth did on the road

January 6, 2018 12:56 am
Road games for everyone on Friday night. Here’s the scoreboard:

WEST SEATTLE @ GARFIELD
-The #1-ranked Wildcat girls beat the Bulldogs, 58-48.
WSHS’s Anthony Giomi was top scorer in the boys’ game, 22 points, but Garfield won, 64-58.

CHIEF SEALTH @ BISHOP BLANCHET
52-50 was the final score in the Seahawk boys’ win over Blanchet.
Sealth’s Celia LaGuardia was top scorer with 22 points but the girls lost to Blanchet, 67-47.

UP NEXT
-Sealth plays at Garfield, 7:30 Tuesday for the boys, 7:30 Wednesday for the girls.
-WSHS plays at Bainbridge, 7:30 Tuesday for the boys, 7:30 Wednesday for the girls.

