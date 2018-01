(WSB photos)

Victory tonight for the Chief Sealth International High School girls’ basketball team, 58-45 in overtime over visiting Eastside Catholic.

#3 sophomore Celia LaGuardia was top scorer with 31 points; #11 senior Aundra Tuchscherer was next with 12.

#22 junior Camryn Thomas led in rebounds, with 14, and blocked three shots, too. Head coach Cartiea French-Toney‘s Seahawks will be on the road Friday night at Bishop Blanchet. Here’s how they’re doing overall so far this season.