BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth hosts Bainbridge

11:41 PM: At Chief Sealth International High School tonight, both varsity teams played their counterparts from Bainbridge HS. Close game for the Seahawk girls, who lost 43-40; the Sealth boys won, 59-54.

ADDED EARLY AM: Photos from both games:

Photos are all by Max Westerman for WSB. First, from the boys’ game:

Above, Elijah Jackson led all scoring with 28 points. Below, Keandre Young was third for the Seahawks with 7 points:

No box score for the girls yet:

Next home games for the Seahawks – both play Seattle Prep; 7:30 pm Tuesday for the boys, 7:30 pm Wednesday for the girls.