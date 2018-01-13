BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth International High School girls, boys host Franklin

Chief Sealth International High School‘s varsity basketball teams hosted the Franklin HS Quakers Friday night.

The girls’ game was especially hard-fought – ending in a one-point overtime loss, Franklin 54, Chief Sealth 53.

(No box score available as of publication time.) With the overtime, and two JV games before it – for the first “quad” game night of the season at Sealth – the boys’ game didn’t tip off until close to 10 pm.

Halftime at CSIHS – Franklin boys 44, Sealth 34. (Video: Last Sealth basket of the half.) pic.twitter.com/QIjikfDljk — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) January 13, 2018

Our short video clip shows #14, senior Sadique Calloway, with the final basket of the first half, which ended with the Seahawks behind the Quakers 44-34. The box score shows Calloway with 12 points on the night; top scorer for Sealth was #22, senior Elijah Jackson, with 21.

#0, senior Javaun Jones, was number-two scorer for Sealth, with 16. Franklin pulled away in the fourth quarter and went home with the win, 88-62. Next home games for the Seahawks are against Lakeside, 7:30 pm Tuesday for the boys, 7:30 pm Wednesday for the girls.