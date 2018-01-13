West Seattle, Washington

13 Saturday

47℉

BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth International High School girls, boys host Franklin

January 13, 2018 12:32 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

Chief Sealth International High School‘s varsity basketball teams hosted the Franklin HS Quakers Friday night.

The girls’ game was especially hard-fought – ending in a one-point overtime loss, Franklin 54, Chief Sealth 53.

(No box score available as of publication time.) With the overtime, and two JV games before it – for the first “quad” game night of the season at Sealth – the boys’ game didn’t tip off until close to 10 pm.

Our short video clip shows #14, senior Sadique Calloway, with the final basket of the first half, which ended with the Seahawks behind the Quakers 44-34. The box score shows Calloway with 12 points on the night; top scorer for Sealth was #22, senior Elijah Jackson, with 21.

#0, senior Javaun Jones, was number-two scorer for Sealth, with 16. Franklin pulled away in the fourth quarter and went home with the win, 88-62. Next home games for the Seahawks are against Lakeside, 7:30 pm Tuesday for the boys, 7:30 pm Wednesday for the girls.

Share This

2 Replies to "BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth International High School girls, boys host Franklin"

  • JR January 13, 2018 (6:01 am)
    Reply

    Sounds like some exciting HS BBall!  I’m guessing the CS boys won, just judging by the celebration the drummer(s) were holding in the parking lot at close to 11 p.m…  zzz…!!!…zzz 

    • WSB January 13, 2018 (6:14 am)
      Reply

      No, as noted in the story, both teams lost, and the boys’ game didn’t start until almost 10 pm.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann