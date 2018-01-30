West Seattle, Washington

BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth beats Ballard on the road

January 30, 2018 10:37 pm
It’s the final week of the regular season for high-school basketball. The Chief Sealth International High School boys were on the road at Ballard HS tonight and left with the win, 65-41. Per the box score, Sadique Calloway led all scoring with 13 points, followed by Javaun Jones and Tyrell Moore with 10 each. Friday night, the Seahawks are at West Seattle High School to face the Wildcats (who played at home tonight – our coverage of that game is up next).

