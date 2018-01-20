UPDATE: ‘Assault with weapons’ response at California/Juneau

11:14 AM: Seattle Fire and Police are headed to the 5900 block of California SW [map] for an “assault with weapons” callout. Updates to come.

11:25 AM: Awaiting an update from our crew arriving at the scene. Via scanner and online log, we know all but one SFD unit has been dismissed already and a private ambulance is being called, so injuries are not major.

11:34 AM: The injured man is alert and conscious and has a bandage on his arm. Police/fire at the scene aren’t commenting on why this came in as an “assault with weapons” call (which is the larger response sent when the initial report indicates anything from gun to knife to a sharp piece of glass).

12:12 PM: We’ve since learned this was a “person in crisis” situation and the wound was believed to be self-inflicted.

If you – or someone you know – is considering self-harm, the Crisis Clinic hotline is available 24/7, 206-461-3222.