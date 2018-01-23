ARTISTS WANTED! Friends of Roxhill seeking proposals for EC Hughes mural

(Corner where mural will go – photo courtesy Friends of Roxhill)

EC Hughes Elementary is reopening this fall, as the new home for the students and staff currently at Roxhill Elementary, and while the district is doing some renovation work on the city-landmark building, that doesn’t cover everything. We’ve told you before about the project to upgrade its playground; Friends of Roxhill Elementary also have grant money for a mural. Here’s their announcement:

Call for Artists

Request for Proposals for Mural Design at the corner of 32nd Ave SW and SW Holden St in West Seattle

The Project

Friends of Roxhill Elementary has received a Neighborhood Matching Fund grant from the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods that includes funding for a mural. We are seeking an artist to create an original small mural at the corner of Holden and 32nd Ave SW, with potential to extend southward along the wall that runs the length of the property on 32nd. This opportunity is open to established artists living in the Seattle/Northwest area. The application deadline is March 1, 2018, with interviews to follow and the final artist selected by April 1, 2018. The selected artist is to complete the mural in summer of 2018. This will be a community-partnered project working with students and community members for inspiration, with installation to take place (also with community assistance) when the weather is suitable.

Roxhill Elementary is moving in fall 2018 to a renovated E.C. Hughes building at 32nd and Kenyon in Southwestern West Seattle. We are using the bulk of the grant to add a playground.

The Award

A maximum of $10,000 Commission for the artist selected to realize his/her work, which must include materials and permits, if required.

Project Intent

The neighborhood near E.C. Hughes — specifically along 35th Ave SW between Webster and Kenyon – is changing. It’s becoming more of a connected, human-scale neighborhood, with multimodal transportation that goes beyond people riding along in cars. Activating the space along Holden as it nears the intersection with 35th, as this project would do, can help create an open, inviting sense of identity. Roxhill is a multi-cultural school and community and the artist must reflect that aspect in his/her work.

Through this project, we also want to build a long-range vision for all our kids’ successes. Working together to create a mural that reflects our hopes, dreams and visions for the future can help connect each of us to each other. We will build relationships both within our school and outside our school through connections with our new E.C. Hughes neighbors and other PTAs and collaborative organizations, as well as through coalition building with West Seattle neighborhood groups and media. It is imperative the selected artist view the project as a collaborative one, and focus on building connections in the way the mural is planned and painted. It will be a very public showpiece that reflects and celebrates our multicultural school and community at large.