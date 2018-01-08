ANOTHER SCHOOL-BUS STRIKE? Seattle drivers reject newest First Student offer

(Picketers at South Park bus yard during one-day November strike – photo from Al)

The union representing First Student school-bus drivers who transport Seattle Public Schools students warns that “a protracted strike by the group of over 400 drivers is all but imminent” after they rejected the bus company’s latest offer. That’s from the Teamsters Local 174 website report on the Saturday meeting in which First Student’s offer was turned down by drivers. While the drivers accepted the company’s pay offer sometime back, they have continued to be in dispute over health care and retirement; the union website says, “The group was extremely dissatisfied that the Company’s proposal did not include any affordable healthcare coverage for spouses or families, and that there was no pension included in the offer.” The drivers went on strike for one day back in late November. The school district – which does not employ the drivers directly, but contracts with First Student to provide services – posted an update tonight saying:

… After the vote, the drivers’ union indicated First Student drivers could strike again. The district does not know when or if a strike will happen. However, we will continue to closely monitor. …

The district’s update also includes its FAQ reminding parents that if there is another bus-driver strike, schools will remain open, as they did for the one-day walkout in November.