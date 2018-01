WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Why you need to heed 2018 'sense of urgency' for 2030 service

westseattleblog.com

(Sound Transit's West Seattle-to-Ballard 'representative' map - draft 'alignment') By Tracy Record West Seattle Blog editor If you care about what's going to happen with West Seattle's forthcoming light-rail line, you need to pay attention to and get involved in the process right now, especially for...