UPDATE: US Coast Guard says response off Beach Drive was ‘false alarm’

January 27, 2018 12:54 pm
(Photo courtesy Doug B)

We are at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook, after numerous reports of a US Coast Guard vessel and helicopter off Beach Drive. Big wind and waves, but the USCG was gone when we arrived, and there has been no SFD rescue dispatch of any kind.

(Texted photo)

We reached the USCG after-hours media number and they tell us they got a report of a paddleboarder in distress and sent crews to check it out but it “was a false alarm.”

(Photo courtesy Doug B)

ADDED 1:16 PM: Multiple readers tell us they tracked the paddleboarder in question and that he made it safely around the point to Alki (photo above), where the water is decidedly calmer.

  • keithB January 27, 2018 (1:21 pm)
    There was a boarder off the 3800 block, he had a wet suit on. CG approached him then left, he paddled on.

  • Craig January 27, 2018 (1:24 pm)
    I watched the CG helicopter come on scene over the paddle boarder. The paddle boarder (green board) was in a wet or dry suit with hood laying in the prone position on his/her board using arms to propel toward the south beginning of Me Kwa Mooks park at Beach Dr at Jacobson. He was moving very rapidly with the current . The CG rescue boat came along side the paddle boarder and made contact. I did not see the paddle boarder climb into the CG boat. The CG boat made a U turn and departed within minutes of contact. The helo held station and moved away from shore drifting toward Manchester  for 5 minutes and then departed.

    Those CG guys were on scene fast and located the target from the helo fast! I can’t believe that someone would be on the water, especially on the windy side (Alki has flatter water this morning than Lincoln Park side of the peninsula). Even then I’d suggest high vis wet/dry suit, but it’s not my life. Even the CG boat was working hard to cut the waves and wind. I can’t imagine what a paddle boarder was doing. I’m glad someone called the CG to check on him/her. You can’t play the odds with the water (or mountains) around here. 

  • just wondering January 27, 2018 (2:03 pm)
    The trees are whipping in this wind and someone goes paddle boarding?

    • WSB January 27, 2018 (2:28 pm)
      I would imagine it’s the same reason some surfers go out when the waves at Waimea are 30 feet. What interests me about this one, and I won’t be able to get the answer today, is the difference in responses – we’ve reported numerous times on full SFD water-rescue responses for what turned out to be a log, while in this case, with somebody actually out on the water (though as noted by commenters and a couple e-mailers, apparently declining help), the Coast Guard was called out but not SFD.

  • BD January 27, 2018 (4:11 pm)
    We saw the paddle boarder out on the water.  He/She was well equipped.  It is great to see people adventuring about.  This is a perfectly save thing for an experienced person to do.

  • Retired Don January 27, 2018 (8:35 pm)
    The aircrew all the way from Pt Angeles flew by the boat crew before they got past Anchor Park.  Glad it was not a rescue. But I to wonder why Seattle Fire was not dispatched unless the chopper and the rescue boat were quicker.

