5:42 PM: Thanks for all the tips on this. A police and SFD response at Delridge/Holden is wrapping up, but so far we’re told that it involved some kind of fight, no major injuries. A private ambulance was called to check out one person who was hurt.

5:54 PM: We went to the (nearby) precinct to seek more details. Police there confirm this was a “fistfight,” involving two men, spotted by a witness at Delridge/Holden who went to the precinct – a block north – to report it.