10 highlights for your West Seattle Saturday

(Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Jamie Kinney)

Your weekend is here! Some ways to spend part of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TUKWILA TO ALKI HALF-MARATHON: Informal half-marathon, second half of the Green River Marathon route – Tukwila to Alki, starting at 8/9 am – info here. Mostly mentioning in case you see runners and wonder what’s up! (Course map here)

WEST SEATTLE MOMENTIA MIX: Family member/friend with memory loss? This fun 10:30 am-noon Camp Long event is for you:

A free monthly event for community members with memory loss and their family and friends at Camp Long. Enjoy community, tasty treats, and a different creative activity each month, including music, movement, improv, art, bingo, and more!

More info here. (5200 35th SW)

GIỜ ĐỌC TRUYỆN TIẾNG VIỆT! Vietnamese Story Time for young children, at Delridge Library, 11:30-noon. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

TIPS FOR OFFICERS: Serving as an officer for an organization, or thinking about it? 12:30 pm-2:30 pm at High Point Library, Point of Order Parliamentary Law Unit has a presentation that will help you. Details here. (3411 SW Raymond)

WEST SEATTLE MONTESSORI OPEN HOUSE & CELEBRATION: 1-3 pm annual winter open house at West Seattle Montessori School & Academy (WSB sponsor), plus a 75th-birthday celebration for longtime staffer Dolores Atwood. Details in our preview – all welcome. (11215 15th SW)

WANT TO HELP LAUNCH A DINNER CLUB IN WEST SEATTLE? As previewed here, an organizational meeting is planned 4-5:30 pm at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) – if you’re interested in cooking with, and eating with, neighbors, you’re invited! (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

SEAFOOD FEST AND SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER: Check to see if tickets are still available for this tasty event at Alki Masonic Hall in The Junction, 5-8 pm. (4736 40th SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Dennis & Farida & Honeyville Rascals at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

BAREFOOT WONDER, WITH DOUG DEEMS: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall – details in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

PROLETARIYACHT CLUB CLOSING PARTY: At The Building in Gatewood, PYC is moving on from its residency and hosting a “closing party” tonight “to once more get together and celebrate our ‘incubator for the arts’.” 7:30 pm. (4316 SW Othello)