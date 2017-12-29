West Seattle, Washington

You’re invited to see West Seattleite Mitzi Johanknecht take the oath of office to become King County Sheriff

December 29, 2017 12:08 pm
One month after the final election results certified West Seattleite Mitzi Johanknecht‘s election as the next King County Sheriff, she will take the oath of office next Tuesday. Today’s advisory from the Sheriff’s Office says the public is welcome to attend the ceremony, 11 am Tuesday (January 2nd) in room E-942 at the King County Courthouse downtown (516 3rd Avenue). As noted in the announcement:

Johanknecht is a 32-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. Throughout her career, she served in various leadership positions in every division throughout the Sheriff’s Office. Johanknecht rose to the rank of Major and was the first woman to command the department’s SWAT Team.

In the final vote count, Sheriff-elect Johanknecht defeated incumbent Sheriff John Urquhart with 56.8 percent (283,745 votes) to his 43.2 percent (216,214). Photo: May 2017, White Center Now coverage of North Highline Unincorporated Area Council

  • newstartwelcomed December 29, 2017 (12:17 pm)
    way to go, mitzi! you make all of us west seattle-ites proud! thanks for serving our community and for setting a positive example for other women.  

