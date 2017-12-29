You’re invited to see West Seattleite Mitzi Johanknecht take the oath of office to become King County Sheriff

One month after the final election results certified West Seattleite Mitzi Johanknecht‘s election as the next King County Sheriff, she will take the oath of office next Tuesday. Today’s advisory from the Sheriff’s Office says the public is welcome to attend the ceremony, 11 am Tuesday (January 2nd) in room E-942 at the King County Courthouse downtown (516 3rd Avenue). As noted in the announcement:

Johanknecht is a 32-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. Throughout her career, she served in various leadership positions in every division throughout the Sheriff’s Office. Johanknecht rose to the rank of Major and was the first woman to command the department’s SWAT Team.