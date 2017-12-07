West Seattle, Washington

08 Friday

38℉

YOU CAN HELP: Tango benefit for education

December 7, 2017 9:04 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | South Park | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Dance for education! A tango charity gala is in the works for programs including the Concord International Elementary PTA and the Heritage Spanish program at Kennedy CHS, “A Milonga for a Cause,” with live music featuring the Chicharra Tango Orchestra, a pre-milonga lesson, dance performances, a DJ, and more. It’s set for 8:30 pm Friday, December 15th, at Eden Seattle Event Place and Nightclub (1950 1st Ave. S.) Tickets are $40 in advance – buy yours now – and after advance sales cut off (or at the door), $50. Tickets include two drinks and a bite.

Share This

No Replies to "YOU CAN HELP: Tango benefit for education"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann