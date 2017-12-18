West Seattle, Washington

Wondering what’s up with PCC Community Markets’ West Seattle site?

December 18, 2017 4:00 pm
By Tracy Record
West Seattle Blog editor

It’s the most-common question in the WSB inbox right now: What’s up with the “PCC project”?

It’s been almost seven months since the May 31st closure of PCC Community Markets‘ (WSB sponsor) West Seattle store, shut down so it could be demolished and replaced by a mixed-use building with a new store and 100+ apartments. But the site remains virtually idle.

(If you need a refresher: PCC doesn’t own the site; it’s a tenant. Madison Development Group bought the site from PCC’s former landlord in 2015 and pursued the redevelopment plan.

Some PCC fans tell us they’ve been shopping at other stores and asking staffers what they know, and hearing various things, so they wanted an official update. So here’s what we can tell you, from checking around and reading documents in city files:

-PCC says it’s still on target for a 2019 West Seattle reopening.

-Two key permits for the project – demolition and excavation – were issued November 8th, according to the city’s online files. But the main construction permit is still making its way through the city system, exactly one year after the official application was filed.

-While the site would be upzoned from 40′ to 55′ under the HALA upzoning proposal that the City Council will consider next year, we asked the project designers, Hewitt, if that was leading to any changes, and principal Julia Nagele replied, “No HALA increases are anticipated for the project. The design team is simply waiting on the City to finish their permit review process.”

-What we don’t know is if there’s a projected start date. The construction-management plan on file says “late 2017,” with a tower crane expected on site in spring 2018. We have messages out to leadership at Madison and will add anything we hear back from them.

-For PCC fans who are looking forward to shopping at its future Burien store (15840 1st Ave. S.), while in the meantime ordering delivery and/or going to other stores like not-too-far Columbia City – spokesperson Laura Ray tells us the Burien opening is expected in spring.

14 Replies to "Wondering what's up with PCC Community Markets' West Seattle site?"

  • KT December 18, 2017 (4:06 pm)
    “…the main construction permit is still making its way through the city system, exactly one year after the official application was filed…”  Ridiculous.  

  • T December 18, 2017 (4:28 pm)
    Seems like they could have stayed open longer.

    • Jon Wright December 18, 2017 (4:39 pm)
      EXACTLY!!! This is the part that makes me crazy every time I drive past. :-/

      • T December 18, 2017 (6:12 pm)
        Yeah I wonder how much money they could have made, plus the inconvenience to customers.

  • KT December 18, 2017 (4:51 pm)
    A small detail for the author: Are you sure Julia Nagele works at Mithun?  I know her to be a partner at Hewitt.  

    • WSB December 18, 2017 (5:08 pm)
      Sorry, wrong firm, fixing, thank you so much.

  • John December 18, 2017 (4:54 pm)
    Yes, welcome to the Seattle permitting process.  

    One year and PCC has already paid Seattle $75,000 on the not yet complete permit.

    Most folks are naive of the challenges, time delays and costs of permits in Seattle. 

  • Swede. December 18, 2017 (5:30 pm)
    An extra two floors to ad it looks like then. Luckily there isn’t anyone’s view over that location, because that would definitely be gone then. 

    • WSB December 18, 2017 (5:40 pm)
      It would be if they were redesigning but the architect says they are not. They went through Design Review some time back and have a finalized plan. That does give rise to another followup now on my list about what the general plan is for projects in the pipeline if they DO want to take advantage of possible extra height should the upzoning be finalized …

  • TJ December 18, 2017 (7:05 pm)
    I am quite familiar with the permitting process in this region, both commercial and residential, and can tell you Seattle is a nightmare compared to the rest of the region. The time delays are huge, and when forced to redesign something, it goes right back in line again for approval. A structure the size of PCC needs to plan months in advance to get the utilities cut off, and once that is set in motion it is hard to reverse once you get permitting delays from the city. And then there are the costs. I know that for the same exact house I just had built here, it is over TWICE the amount in permit costs as in Spokane. It really is a money grab by the city, and people should be outraged by it. 

     

  • Rob B December 18, 2017 (9:36 pm)
    Thanks for the update! I’ve been wondering about this for months. The pcc is the confirmed tenant right? Or could they back out like Whole Foods did (albeit shortly) at the Whittaker? Just nervous that if construction continues to delay then maybe pcc gets nervous and scouts other sites. 

    • WSB December 18, 2017 (10:05 pm)
      They have been the tenant since the start and the space was designed for them. Before Whole Foods re-committed to The Whittaker, we kept getting questions about “why can’t PCC just take that space?” and PCC’s reply to us was, no, we have a lease for a new space of our own.

  • JCC December 19, 2017 (5:39 am)
    Speaking of Whole Foods….what is the update there? Are they really going in at the Whittaker? 

  • SeattleGov@gmail.com December 19, 2017 (7:21 am)
    Permits costs are high due to lack of local income tax.

