What’s up for your West Seattle Wednesday

(North wind met high tide along Alki Ave. this morning – photo by Don Brubeck)

Last full day of fall, and last Wednesday before Christmas … things are getting quieter but we still do have a few highlights from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

HELP SOMEBODY KEEP WARM: Still time to join in the giving opportunties listed in the Holiday Guide, including at the offices of Dave Newman State Farm Insurance (WSB sponsor), collecting clothes, coats, and shoes for West Seattle Helpline. “For those who have donations but are unable to transport their clothes, coats and shoes to the donation location, a pickup may be available – call 206-932-1878.” Open today until 5 pm. (3435 California SW)

PRESCHOOLER STORY TIME: 1:30-2 pm at High Point Library. Free as always. (3411 SW Raymond)

KIDS EAT FREE: 2:45-3:30 pm, Kids’ Café food for ages 1-18 at High Point Library, so no one goes hungry during winter break. (3411 SW Raymond)

LIGHT SHOW ON ALKI: Added presentation of the Alki show presented by the Uehara-Bingen family. 25 minutes long. Arrive at 6:15 pm, show starts at 6:30 pm. “Totally kid-friendly!” (1736 Alki SW)

OTHER LIGHT SHOWS: From our Holiday Guide – West Seattle Lights (3908 SW Charlestown) continues 5-10 pm tonight – bring a can for the West Seattle Food Bank! Also, West Seattle Yuletide (38th SW between Genesee and Dakota) continues 5:30-9 pm tonight, and Austin Street Lights (3711 SW Austin) continues tonight, 4-10 pm.

OPEN MIC: Sign up at 7:30 pm at The Skylark. Give yourself the holiday-season gift of performance! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DEADGRASS: Bluegrass-style Jerry Garcia/Grateful Dead tunes at Parliament Tavern. 8 pm-11 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)