WEST SEATTLE WHALE WATCHING: Northbound orcas

Thanks for the tips! Orcas have been seen northbound past West Seattle in the past half-hour – Bretnie reported one off Fauntleroy, Amy saw four off Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook.
West Seattle, Washington
Jaydee, another place where you can look to hear if the whales are in our neighborhood is Orca Network’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/OrcaNetwork/posts/?ref=page_internal
You can also get sighting notices from another local group called Whale Scout. You can learn more about them and sign up for notifications here: https://www.whalescout.org/scout-notifications/
WSB – very true – they did not know about this sighting at all, and on their page they mentioned WSB: “Orcas were seen northbound off West Seattle around 1PM today per the WS Blog. Thank you to Kersti Muul for alerting us. This sighting is hours old, they could be anywhere by now, it’s getting dark, and not the most ideal whale watching conditions (choppy seas out there), but maybe one of you will catch a glimpse before total darkness! Bundle up…”
http://westseattleblog.com/…/west-seattle-whale-watching-…/…“
I try to check all these sources. Just thought it was worth mentioning, as it could help some readers. Whenever I see a post on ON’s facebook page saying that orcas were seen heading towards West Seattle from either the north or south, it helps me by way of a heads up, that they may be in our neighborhood soonish, or not. Of course, you never can tell – orcas can turn around and go back the other way, or mill in the same area for a long time. But it is great to have so many people involved in spreading the word of sightings – land-based whale watching has grown so much lately, for which I am thankful!
I dropped the ball today 🤣
I’m assuming these were Transients because of small group size with two large bulls and the relative sneakiness…
But….it shall remain a mystery!
