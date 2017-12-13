West Seattle Wednesday: Trails, ferries, concerts, Cocoa Cris Cringle, and more…

(Common loon in winter plumage, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Lots of good cheer – and some community involvement too – in our highlights for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

COCOA CRIS CRINGLE: 4-8 pm photo sessions at Easy Street Records, raising money and collecting food for West Seattle Food Bank. More info here. (California/Alaska)

FERRIES’ TRIANGLE TASK FORCE: The advisory committee looking at various issues with the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route meets today, 4:30-7 pm at Fauntleroy Church‘s Fellowship Hall. Here’s the agenda. (9140 California SW)

LOCAL SCHOOLS CONSIDERED FOR LEVY $: As previewed here earlier this morning, a work session at Seattle Public Schools headquarters tonight includes an update on what’s under consideration for the BEX V levy. Six West Seattle schools are now on the “potential project list.” The work session starts at 4:30, with the BEX discussion expected to start around 6:30. (3rd Ave. S./S. Lander)

SANTA ON ALKI: Final night for Santa Photos at Pegasus Pizza on Alki, 5 to 9 pm. Free photos with any purchase. (2768 Alki SW)

HANUKKAH, NIGHT 2: No public events tonight but here’s our listing for Kol HaNeshamah‘s Friday party.

DROP-IN WRITING CIRCLE: Writers are welcome to drop in 6-7:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library for inspiration with writers from Hugo House, as part of the Seattle Writes series. (2306 42nd SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Tonight’s meeting is the organization’s holiday party – potluck dinner, dessert, wine, and bring food for the West Seattle Food Bank to get a raffle ticket. 6:30 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. (9131 California SW)

TRAILS MEETING: If you use the trails in city parks, the city’s draft plan for managing soft-surface trails needs your feedback. Meet with Seattle Parks at 7 pm tonight at Camp Long. Our calendar listing includes a link to the proposed plan as well as feedback opportunities if you can’t go tonight. (5200 35th SW)

CHIEF SEALTH IHS AND DENNY IMS BANDS: Student musicians in concert, 7 pm in the Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium. (2600 SW Thistle)

SOUNDS OF WINTER CONCERT: At Hope School, with groups from Hope and Seattle Lutheran HS – Concert Band, Chapel Band/Choir, Handbell Choir, Glee Club, SLHS Band. 7 pm. (4456 42nd SW)

Something for our calendar/Holiday Guide (which includes listings through New Year’s!) – editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!