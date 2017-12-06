West Seattle Wednesday: SW District Council, Hour of Code, ‘cheesy music,’ more…

Thanks to Kersti Muul for the photo of brant in flight, seen from where she was watching Southern Resident Killer Whales head southbound on Tuesday (right now, they’re headed back this way, northbound!). As for scheduled events, here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

HOT TOPICS FOR SENIORS: Noon-1:30 pm at Southwest Library, “a brown-bag-lunch discussion group committed to understanding issues of importance to current and future seniors.” Today, “Sharing Humor.” (9010 35th SW)

HOUR OF CODE: 2:30-4 pm, introduction to computer science, all ages, at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

SEE THE LIGHTS! Still no rain, so another great night to see holiday lights. Including:

–Menashe Family Lights, on at dusk (5605 Beach Drive SW)

–West Seattle Lights, synched to music, 5-9 pm (3908 SW Charlestown)

–West Seattle Yuletide, synched to music, 5:30-9 pm (east side of 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. Agenda, from outgoing co-chair David Whiting:

6:30 pm – Welcome and Introductions , including:

• Transition from current SWDC leadership to new executive committee 6:45 pm – Dakota Homestead Project

• Kristen Corning Bedford and Becca Bay 7:00 pm – Community Involvement Commission

• Jenna Franklin, At-Large Member & West Seattle resident 7:30 pm HALA MHA EIS appeal

• Rich Koehler, Junction Neighborhood Organization

• Cindi Barker, Morgan Community Association

All welcome. (4217 SW Oregon)

ALKI ELEMENTARY PTA: 6:30 pm meeting. (3010 59th SW)

JIM PAGE: Singer-songwriter performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

BASKETBALL: 7:30 pm at Chief Sealth International High School, the girls-varsity team plays Nathan Hale. (2600 SW Thistle)

CHEESY MUSIC: No, really! 8-11 pm at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

Something for the calendar and/or Holiday Guide? We’re updating daily – but please send as early as you can! editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!