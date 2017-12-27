West Seattle, Washington

28 Thursday

37℉

West Seattle Wednesday: Lights, music, fitness!

December 27, 2017 10:56 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(Photo by Don Brubeck – looking over the Duwamish River early today)

Highlights for the rest of your Wednesday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

SOUTHWEST POOL: Multiple public sessions between noon and 8:30 pm – see the schedule here. (2801 SW Thistle)

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: Most local music/lights displays continue through New Year’s (see the list in the Holiday Guide), but tonight is the last special custom characters-in-lights show at the Uehara-Bingen home on Alki, 6:30 pm, “kid-friendly,” all welcome. (1736 Alki SW)

WEST SEATTLE GET FIT – INFORMATION NIGHT: 7 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), get a jump on your New Year’s resolution to get fit – find out about this free program to get you from “couch to half-marathon.” (2743 California SW)

THE BILLY JOE SHOW HOLIDAY COCKTAIL PARTY: Enjoy music from Billy Joe Huels of the Dusty 45s at West 5 tonight starting at 7 pm. Tasty drinks/food available, but no cover. (4539 California SW)

ALAN SOBEL AND TIM CASHMAN: Special musical performance at Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction, 7:30 pm. (4752 California SW)

MAURICE & HIS THING: 8-11 pm at Parliament Tavern, blues and rhythm with Maurice Caldwell. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

New Year’s events? Or something else coming up? Send info to editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!

Share This

3 Replies to "West Seattle Wednesday: Lights, music, fitness!"

  • Jordan December 27, 2017 (12:42 pm)
    Reply

    Love that photo.  The blue period early in the morning can be so pretty if captured well.  Love the motion of the boat and the birds as well.

  • Virginia L. December 27, 2017 (1:02 pm)
    Reply

    What a beautiful photograph! Congratulations to Don Brubeck for catching this moment.

  • mikeub December 27, 2017 (1:12 pm)
    Reply

    For the Light Show at 1736 Alki SW, please try to arrive at 6:15, as the show starts promptly at 6:30! w00t! :)

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann