West Seattle Wednesday: Lights, music, fitness!

Highlights for the rest of your Wednesday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

SOUTHWEST POOL: Multiple public sessions between noon and 8:30 pm – see the schedule here. (2801 SW Thistle)

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: Most local music/lights displays continue through New Year’s (see the list in the Holiday Guide), but tonight is the last special custom characters-in-lights show at the Uehara-Bingen home on Alki, 6:30 pm, “kid-friendly,” all welcome. (1736 Alki SW)

WEST SEATTLE GET FIT – INFORMATION NIGHT: 7 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), get a jump on your New Year’s resolution to get fit – find out about this free program to get you from “couch to half-marathon.” (2743 California SW)

THE BILLY JOE SHOW HOLIDAY COCKTAIL PARTY: Enjoy music from Billy Joe Huels of the Dusty 45s at West 5 tonight starting at 7 pm. Tasty drinks/food available, but no cover. (4539 California SW)

ALAN SOBEL AND TIM CASHMAN: Special musical performance at Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction, 7:30 pm. (4752 California SW)

MAURICE & HIS THING: 8-11 pm at Parliament Tavern, blues and rhythm with Maurice Caldwell. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

New Year’s events? Or something else coming up? Send info to editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!