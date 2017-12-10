WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Stage 1 burn ban ordered

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is adding King County to its burn-ban list. As of 2 pm today, a Stage 1 burn ban will be in effect. Here’s what that means:

*No burning is allowed in wood-burning fireplaces, uncertified wood stoves or uncertified fireplace inserts unless this is your only adequate source of heat.

*Even those using a certified device or those for whom this is their only adequate source of heat cannot generate visible smoke.

*All outdoor burning is prohibited, even in areas where outdoor burning is not permanently banned. This includes wood- and charcoal-fueled recreational fires.