West Seattle, Washington

10 Sunday

47℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Stage 1 burn ban ordered

December 10, 2017 12:31 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Health | West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is adding King County to its burn-ban list. As of 2 pm today, a Stage 1 burn ban will be in effect. Here’s what that means:

*No burning is allowed in wood-burning fireplaces, uncertified wood stoves or uncertified fireplace inserts unless this is your only adequate source of heat.

*Even those using a certified device or those for whom this is their only adequate source of heat cannot generate visible smoke.

*All outdoor burning is prohibited, even in areas where outdoor burning is not permanently banned. This includes wood- and charcoal-fueled recreational fires.

Also, the National Weather Service‘s air-stagnation advisory continues.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Stage 1 burn ban ordered"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann