WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wild-looking cloud formation now; maybe meteors later

December 13, 2017 2:56 pm
2:56 PM: Two sky notes: First, that cloud formation – Byron asked us on Twitter about a “vortex” and we had no idea what he was referring to until we saw that photo e-mailed by Jeff Kaufer. Official name for this formation, anyone?

Also: Possible meteor-watching tonight, Alice Enevoldsen reminds us via Twitter:

ADDED 3:10 PM: Another view, from Tori:

