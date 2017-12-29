WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Alki Avenue slope slide

Those Seattle Parks vehicles are the only hint you’ll see in the 1300 block of Alki Avenue SW that there’s a slide behind one of the residential buildings across the street. We got a tip tonight (thank you!) about the slide. The Parks crews explained that it’s on a city-owned slope, and they are trying to access it to assess what’s happened. (The tipster said it was affecting one building’s rear entry but we weren’t able to get a look.) Parks says it’s the same area as a past slide; our archives show one in the same block in November of last year.