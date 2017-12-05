West Seattle Tuesday: Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights Community Coalition; lots of music; more…

(Western Grebe, photographed by Mark Wangerin)
Community involvement, music, and more – here are your highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:
PRESCHOOL ENRICHMENT: 10:30 am at Neighborhood House High Point, work on story drama with Seattle Children’s Theatre! More info in our calendar listing. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)
HOLIDAY LUNCHEON: Senior Center of West Seattle members’ holiday luncheon. 11:30 am. If you’re not preregistered, check to see if there’s room. (4217 SW Oregon)
LIGHTS! With dry weather, it’s a great night to see the lights. Including:
–Menashe Family Lights, on at dusk (5605 Beach Drive SW)
–West Seattle Lights, synched to music, 5-9 pm (3908 SW Charlestown)
–West Seattle Yuletide, synched to music, 5:30-9 pm (east side of 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota)
JUSTIN KAUSAL-HAYES: Acoustic hits of the last four decades at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), 5-8 pm. No cover/minimum. (1936 Harbor SW).
WESTWOOD-ROXHILL-ARBOR HEIGHTS COMMUNITY COALITION: New start time for WWRHAH’s meetings, 6 pm (since there’s a mandatory end time, 7:45 pm, as the library’s closing). Tonight’s agenda:
Short Community Announcements/Quick Discussion Items
6:15- 6:25 pm: Lt Ron Smith, Monthly crime stats update, recent incident discussion.
6:30-7:45 pm: Coalition Committee Planning
-Roxhill Park Wetland meeting with SPU
-Roxhill Park community programs interview with Randy Wagner, 1/9 @ 6:30 pm
-HALA, FEIS Appeal status/ community questions/ legal fundraising kickoff
-Delridge Triangle improvement grant
-DNDC meeting report back
-No WWRHAH meeting Jan 2, 2018
-Crosswalks/Pedestrian Safety YV/YC grant funding
-H line- DNDC
-Other announcements
Upstairs meeting room at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)
WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: 6 pm at Chief Sealth International High School, the Debut Orchestra and new Percussion Ensemble in a free concert!
Donations accepted. (2600 SW Thistle)
WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS, LOCATION CHANGE: 6:30 pm meeting this month is at Luna Park Café! (2918 SW Avalon Way)
MADISON MIDDLE SCHOOL BAND CONCERT: 7 pm in the school commons. (3429 45th SW)
BASKETBALL: 7:30 pm at Chief Sealth International High School, boys-varsity game vs. Nathan Hale HS. (2600 SW Thistle)
MORE … on our year-round Event Calendar and seasonal Holiday Guide!
| 0 COMMENTS