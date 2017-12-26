West Seattle Tuesday: The day after Christmas, with bonus snow creations

(Photo sent by Mario)

The WSB West Seattle Event Calendar is a bit bare on this post-holiday Tuesday; we’ve gone through to remove the recurring events that are canceled because of the between-holidays week, and the Holiday Guide‘s final round of events isn’t until New Year’s Eve/Day. But here are a few things, interspersed with the final few snowman photos shared by WSB readers (thank you!):

(“Gerald” the snowman – photo by Mel)

POST-CHRISTMAS GARAGE SALE: That’s what Junction True Value (WSB sponsor) calls its After-Christmas Sale, and it’s on! Get lights and decorations for next year at deeply discounted prices. Open until 7 tonight. (4747 44th SW)

(Lara’s snowman, at Delridge park)

JUSTIN KAUSAL-HAYES: Enjoy the evening at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), with live music by Justin Kausal-Hayes 5-8 pm. No cover. (1936 Harbor SW)

(And just in – “snow bear” and friends sighted at 40th/Hinds)

THE SUFFERING F-HEADS: “Punk organ-drum duo” at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

BABY KETTEN KARAOKE: Go sing! 9 pm-midnight at The Skylark. No cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Got New Year’s events to add to the Holiday Guide? Still time to send ’em in – editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!