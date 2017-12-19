West Seattle Tuesday: Dine Out to Make a Difference, lights, music, reading, more!

(Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar on this blustery Tuesday:

DINE OUT TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE: 11 am-8 pm today, dine at Marination ma kai at Seacrest Pier and part of the proceeds will benefit five West Seattle schools – Concord International, Highland Park, Roxhill, Sanislo, West Seattle elementaries – as previewed here. (1660 Harbor SW)

COOKIE DECORATING: Come to Pecos Pit-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) from 4-7 pm for a kids’ holiday-cookie-decorating party! (Under 13.) Bring a non-perishable food donation for the West Seattle Food Bank and you’ll get a free side. (35th SW/SW Fauntleroy)

LEARN TO PLAY CHESS: 4:30-5:30 pm at High Point Library. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

HANUKKAH: This is the last of the Festival of Lights’ 8 nights.

WORKSHOP FOR RENTERS: Bilingual workshop with Solid Ground, 5-7 pm at South Park Library.

LIGHT SHOW: Third and final night for the new Alki holiday-lights show presented by the Uehara-Bingen family. “The show runs ~25 minutes, is totally kid-friendly, and totally free! Just come on by and get ready to have a blast!”

“Arrive at 6:15 pm, show starts at 6:30 pm.” (1736 Alki SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUP: 6:30 pm at High Point Library – the holiday season is a great time to read. This month’s book is “Excellent Women” by Barbara Pym. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

SOUTH SOUND TUG & BARGE HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR: West Seattle band’s holiday show at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)