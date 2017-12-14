West Seattle Thursday: Art Walk, Shop Late, Christmas Ship, post-outage meeting, more

First, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

HANUKKAH: Third night of the Festival of Lights. (Here’s the listing for tomorrow’s community celebration at West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah.)

WINTER BAKING DEMONSTRATION: At West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) with chef/author Kim O’Donnel. From gingerbread cutouts to sufganiyot (jelly donuts) for Hanukkah to benne seed biscuits for Kwanzaa. No signup required. 4:30-5:30 pm. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

HOLIDAY ART WALK: All over West Seattle, “5 pm until late,” you are invited to West Seattle Art Walk venues! Here again is the map/venue list:

(Click to see larger image)

See tonight’s artist/venue highlights here, too! And enjoy the chance to sample local wine – Art Walk stops include Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW) and Welcome Road Winery (3804 California SW), both WSB sponsors.

And while you’re out …

SHOP LATE THURSDAY IN THE JUNCTION WITH MUSIC & SANTA: 5-7 pm, Silver Belles are caroling in The Junction; Santa is roaming tonight too. Many shops are open late – here’s the newest list from the Junction Association, including WSB sponsors Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW), Emerald Water Anglers (42nd/Oregon – not just fishing, outdoor apparel/gear for all!), Menashe & Sons Jewelers (4532 California SW) and VAIN (4513 California SW) – shop your local indie businesses!

HOLIDAY ON THE PORCH: 5-7 pm at the Log House Museum: “Join us for cookies, drinks, and new exhibits!” (61st/Stevens)

DENNY POSADA: 6-9 pm, annual multicultural holiday celebration at Denny International Middle School. (2601 SW Kenyon)

CHRISTMAS SHIP RETURNS TO WEST SEATTLE: Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship back in West Seattle for this season’s final visit, with the Dickens Carolers on board, serenading passengers AND those gathered on shore. 9:10-9:30 pm at Don Armeni Boat Ramp. (1222 Harbor SW)

And from our year-round Event Calendar:

POWER OUTAGE FOLLOWUP MEETING: As previewed here Tuesday, tonight at 6:30 pm at Westside School (WSB sponsor), City Light will talk about the recent Arroyos/South Arbor Heights power outage and what it’s doing to upgrade the electricity infrastructure in the area. (10404 34th SW)

WEST SEATTLE HS CONCERT: 7 pm Concert Band and Orchestra concert at the WSHS Theater, 7 pm. All welcome! (3000 California SW)

OPEN MIC: For musicians and singers of all genres! At C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)