West Seattle Sunday: Youngstown 100, holiday happenings, Alternative Giving Fair continues, and more…

Happy Sunday! Two sets of highlights – first, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide (where you will also find light shows, tree lots, and other seasonal info):

SANTA PHOTOS: Santa is at CAPERS in The Junction, 9 am-noon. CAPERS shared this photo of the first young visitor this weekend:

Donations benefit the West Seattle Food Bank. (4525 California SW)

WESTSIDE HOLIDAY BOOK FAIR 10 am-3 pm at Westside Unitarian Congregation. New and used books, free treats. (7141 California SW)

SEATTLE SAMPLING ARTISTS’ STUDIO TOUR: “We have (4) studios in West Seattle hosting 13 local artists. We are showing today 10 am -5 pm. Event details, artist gallery and map are here.”

WREATH SALES: Pathfinder K-8 handmade wreaths, sold in The Junction during the Farmers Market 10 am-2 pm. All proceeds go to supporting outdoor education. (California/Alaska)

ALTERNATIVE GIVING FAIR CONTINUES: 11:30 am-2:30 pm Sunday, in Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church: “Make a difference through a different way of giving at the second annual West Seattle Alternative Giving Fair. A total of 19 proven non-profits are expected to be there, explaining what they do and welcoming donations in lieu of giving more stuff for Christmas, birthdays, and other occasions.” Here’s the list. (9140 California SW)

HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Community School of West Seattle Holiday Bazaar, noon-4 pm:

Come join us for some holiday shopping, nibbles and crafting! Our vendors will be selling baked goods, messages in a bottle, baby slings, handmade children’s clothes, hot pads, magic bottles, tiny critters, screen printed shirts, mandala art prints, blown glass, knitted mushrooms, hand sewn creatures, knitted ornaments, finger-less gloves, and macrame.

(9450 22nd Ave SW)

CAROLING: 12:30-1:30 pm, as part of West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays: “Join the caroling at Walk-All-Ways during the Farmers Market. The Hope Lutheran School Glee Club will be bringing you good Christmas cheer.” (California/Alaska)

‘CAST PARTY’ MATINEE: 3 pm, it’s the first matinee of ArtsWest’s Holiday Cast Party. Hosted by Mathew Wright. (4711 California SW)

And from our year-round Event Calendar:

BASKETBALL: The Seattle Jam wheelchair-basketball tournament concludes at the West Seattle High School gym, 8 am-2 pm. Admission is free! (3000 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Year-round in The Junction – see what’s fresh! 10 am-2 pm. (California between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

YOUNGSTOWN 100: 2-5 pm, today’s the centennial celebration of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (formerly Youngstown School and then Frank B. Cooper School). Performances, treats, and looking to the future while honoring the past. Our special report from earlier this week includes some backstory. All welcome; no admission charge, though donations are welcome. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

TOWN HALL AT WESTSIDE SCHOOL: Tickets are sold out, but in case you wonder what’s happening at Westside School (WSB sponsor) in Arbor Heights 2-4 pm today, here’s our preview. (10404 34th SW)

Something for our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Send the info as early as possible to editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!