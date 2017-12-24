WEST SEATTLE SNOW? ‘Winter Weather Advisory’ alert for Christmas Eve/Day

You’ve been hearing talk of possible Christmas Eve/Day snow for days – and now the National Weather Service has issued an alert saying it’s looking quite likely. From the “Winter Weather Advisory” alert, which will be in effect 7 pm tonight through noon tomorrow:

… Snow expected. Plan on road conditions becoming slippery tonight. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches expected with the higher amounts in locations around 500 feet and above with less than an inch near the water. …

The highest elevation within city limits – near the 35th/Myrtle reservoir – is just over 500 feet. Meantime, let us know if/when you see snow – 206-293-6302 text or voice – thanks!