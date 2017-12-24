West Seattle, Washington

25 Monday

WEST SEATTLE SNOW? ‘Winter Weather Advisory’ alert for Christmas Eve/Day

December 24, 2017 7:14 am
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

You’ve been hearing talk of possible Christmas Eve/Day snow for days – and now the National Weather Service has issued an alert saying it’s looking quite likely. From the “Winter Weather Advisory” alert, which will be in effect 7 pm tonight through noon tomorrow:

… Snow expected. Plan on road conditions becoming slippery tonight. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches expected with the higher amounts in locations around 500 feet and above with less than an inch near the water. …

The highest elevation within city limits – near the 35th/Myrtle reservoir – is just over 500 feet. Meantime, let us know if/when you see snow – 206-293-6302 text or voice – thanks!

8 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW? 'Winter Weather Advisory' alert for Christmas Eve/Day"

  • DK December 24, 2017 (8:09 am)
    Make sure you check your bus routes for snow routes! Many buses will not use regular route and will avoid hills.

    • WSB December 24, 2017 (8:42 am)
      Thanks! If and when the snow falls, we’ll have full coverage as always, including quick reference links such as bus routes. But for anybody who needs to plan ahead, you can look up your snow route via this Metro page:

      http://metro.kingcounty.gov/alerts/snow/

  • Deborah December 24, 2017 (2:55 pm)
    It is currently snowing in Highland Park! (12/24; 2:54pm)  Super tiny flakes but it is snow!!

  • Eric1 December 24, 2017 (2:56 pm)
    Snow in Arbor Heights.    Yay

  • Lisa Nolte-Bortz December 24, 2017 (2:56 pm)
    It’s just started snowing in north Burien, the Boulevard Park area, so if it’s not snowing in W Sea yet it probably will be soon! 

  • Ginak December 24, 2017 (2:57 pm)
    Snowing in Morgan Junction!!!! Yaaaaaay! 

  • snow angel December 24, 2017 (2:58 pm)
    Snow flurries at 2:55 pm

