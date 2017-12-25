West Seattle, Washington

26 Tuesday

33℉

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Views you’ve probably never seen

December 25, 2017 4:44 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Thanks to WSB reader photos, we’ve been able to show you many views of this first West Seattle “white Christmas” in nine years – but none like these! Trileigh Tucker photographed these jewel-like closeup views of snowflakes last night.

That snowflake was caught on a strand of spider web.

Beautiful – but when not glimmering on the shrubbery, it’s potentially treacherous, since night is falling, with a forecast low below freezing, so what’s left on the roads and sidewalks is likely to turn to ice. Hope you can stay home, cozy, safe, and warm.

Share This

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Views you've probably never seen"

  • Erithan December 25, 2017 (5:10 pm)
    Reply

    Wow beautiful ! Thanks for sharing.💕🙂

  • miws December 25, 2017 (5:43 pm)
    Reply

    Awesome photos, Trileigh! Thanks to you and WSB for sharing! 

    Mike

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann