WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Views you’ve probably never seen

Thanks to WSB reader photos, we’ve been able to show you many views of this first West Seattle “white Christmas” in nine years – but none like these! Trileigh Tucker photographed these jewel-like closeup views of snowflakes last night.

That snowflake was caught on a strand of spider web.

Beautiful – but when not glimmering on the shrubbery, it’s potentially treacherous, since night is falling, with a forecast low below freezing, so what’s left on the roads and sidewalks is likely to turn to ice. Hope you can stay home, cozy, safe, and warm.