WEST SEATTLE SNOW? Multiple chances between now and Christmas, and beyond

(Photo by David Hutchinson -Olympics, Puget Sound, and vehicle carrier Midnight Sun on Wednesday)

We’ve seen the snow on the mountains – and maybe as soon as tonight/early tomorrow, we might see some here in the lowlands. So says the National Weather Service, and if not this round, maybe Christmas Eve/Day – and/or maybe after that. The big word is “maybe,” as the newest Forecast Discussion explains, and there’s a Special Weather Statement too. They are NOT talking major snow – maybe just a “dusting” – but still … if and when you see snow, our 24-hour hotline, text or voice, is 206-293-6302 – thank you!