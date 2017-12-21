West Seattle, Washington

23 Saturday

31℉

WEST SEATTLE SNOW? Multiple chances between now and Christmas, and beyond

December 21, 2017 9:19 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

(Photo by David Hutchinson -Olympics, Puget Sound, and vehicle carrier Midnight Sun on Wednesday)

We’ve seen the snow on the mountains – and maybe as soon as tonight/early tomorrow, we might see some here in the lowlands. So says the National Weather Service, and if not this round, maybe Christmas Eve/Day – and/or maybe after that. The big word is “maybe,” as the newest Forecast Discussion explains, and there’s a Special Weather Statement too. They are NOT talking major snow – maybe just a “dusting” – but still … if and when you see snow, our 24-hour hotline, text or voice, is 206-293-6302 – thank you!

Share This

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW? Multiple chances between now and Christmas, and beyond"

  • JanS December 21, 2017 (9:33 pm)
    Reply

    well, it IS officially winter now…I suppose we have to accept the cold
    and chance of snow. Anyone else  keeping track of the daylight hours
    getting longer from here on out? 

  • miws December 22, 2017 (7:56 am)
    Reply

    Jan, I was just thinking yesterday that I need to start tracking that.  maybe I’ll print a calendar out that shows that, as I have done in the past. :-) 

    Mike

  • waikikigirl December 22, 2017 (8:27 am)
    Reply

    As you can assume by my user name that I despise Winter and the cold… :>) but that pic of the snow covered Olympics from David Hutchinson sure is bee -you- tea -full!    

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann