WEST SEATTLE SNOW UPDATES: Christmas Eve 2017, first report

(SCROLL DOWN FOR UPDATES.

(Texted photo from High Point, ~3:25 pm)

2:58 PM: It’s light – but it’s snow. Thanks for the texts – we’ve heard from High Point, and we’re seeing light snow here on the Fauntleroy/Gatewood line, too.

3:06 PM: We’re hearing from points north, too, including The Junction. And even before the snow arrived, SDOT had sent a media advisory saying it “has increased crews for night shift deployment, and will continue to monitor, evaluate and treat Seattle roads this evening accordingly.”

3:28 PM: It’s sticking – on cars, rooftops, roadsides.

3:48 PM: But as that photo shows, the roads up here (about 340′ – check your elevation on this map) are still bare and wet. The National Weather Service‘s updated forecast predicts about 1″ of snow.

4:29 PM: That’s changing. Photo texted from near California/Hanford:

Be careful if you’re driving somewhere post-game. Meantime, one more pre-dusk scene, from Kim at Alki:

Snow looks to be about half an inch deep where we are.

5:26 PM: Continuing to snow lightly. SDOT reports a crash at 30th/Brandon; apparently no injuries, as there’s no SFD dispatch. Up here, snow on the road, though not deep:

Still lightly snowing. pic.twitter.com/2D5M5KwcKZ — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) December 25, 2017



And there are de-light-ful scenes, as Diane described it with this photo:



Thanks to everyone who’s sent photos/video! 206-293-6302 or editor@westseattleblog.com.

5:57 PM: Road report from WSB’s Christopher Boffoli:

I just drove back to the peninsula from Capitol Hill and I thought I’d give you a quick street report. I-5 appears to have been salted and is just wet. Traffic was light. No issues there (including on and off ramps which were fine. In my short ten minute drive I did see state plows on the freeway (though with plows up as they weren’t needed). The West Seattle bridge was mostly wet with a bit of frosty slush building up around the Delridge exit. City streets are a different story. Most of the city streets have a light coating of snow and are pretty slick. I have an all wheel drive car – which is very sure-footed – but I definitely stepped on the brakes hard once or twice to test it and I was able to break the tires free and slide very easily. I also saw a car on Hanford, on the hill just east of California, sideways with hazards on. I didn’t see any SDOT salters or sanders at all. So I’d recommend that people exercise caution, slow down, and leave themselves plenty of distance between other cars and avoid the steeper hills if you can at this point.

We mentioned a 30th/Brandon crash earlier; we’ve since heard police (via scanner) mention closure signs on that hill, which goes between Delridge and High Point [map].