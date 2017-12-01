WEST SEATTLE SHORES: King tides ahead, following ‘supermoon’

(December 2012 at Alki, when king tides combined with ‘storm surge’ conditions)

The extra-high high tides known as king tides are returning, starting next week, after the “supermoon” full moon that you’ll see (as clouds permit!) this weekend. Nothing catastrophic is forecast so far – high tides plus stormy weather can be problematic, but fairly calm weather is expected so far. Still, for those who like to track these things:

Tuesday, December 5 – 12.8 high tide at 6:32 am

Wednesday, December 6 – 12.9 high tide at 7:23 am

Thursday, December 7 – 12.9 high tide at 8:14 am

In January, the king tides will rise even higher – over 13 feet on January 3, 4, and 5. Again, without accompanying stormy weather (as was the case in December 2012), they’re generally little more than a rising/falling curiosity, but worthy of note just the same.