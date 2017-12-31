WEST SEATTLE NEW YEAR’S EVE: Last sunset, moonrise of 2017, plus moon halo

8:31 PM: Thanks to Peter Commons for catching the last sunset and moonrise of the year in one reflective scene. The official full moon is tomorrow – and that’ll be followed by “king tides” of 13 feet (or slightly higher) on Wednesday (13.1′ at 6:26 am), Thursday (13.2′ at 7:11 am), Friday (13.2′ at 7:55 am), and Saturday (13′ at 8:39 am).

ADDED 9:52 PM: Thanks to Alice Enevoldsen for the moon-halo photo, taken in Arbor Heights:

Alice explains that this is caused by ice crystals high in the sky – more info here.