West Seattle Sunday: Your 2017 New Year’s Eve, morning through night

(Varied thrush, photographed in Fauntleroy Park by Mark Wangerin)

Happy last day of 2017! From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening:

FREE RIDES ON METRO: One more reminder that Metro buses are FREE through 4 am Monday. (So is the Seattle Streetcar downtown, which runs until 1 am.) Info here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Yes, it’s open today! 10 am-2 pm in the street in The Junction, as always. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

NEW YEAR’S EVE SERVICES: Featured in the Holiday Guide, from churches that sent us their winter-holiday schedules.

GO TO THE LIBRARY: Your local Seattle Public Library branches are open regular Sunday hours today, but closed tomorrow.

NEW YEAR’S EVE WALKS: Emerald City Wanderers are hosting 5- and 10-kilometer walks on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, “different routes each day. And there’ll be hot soup and snacks to chase away the chills. Walks start on New Year’s Eve, anytime between 4 and 7 PM, at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW). No fee for the walks, which are noncompetitive. The New Year’s Eve 5-kilometer route winds through the holiday lights in the Admiral neighborhood and Junction. The 10-kilometer route also enjoys neighborhood holiday lights, heads down to Alki and features the lights on and around Puget Sound, Elliott Bay, and downtown Seattle. Flashlights will be helpful.” Sanctioned by the American Volkssport Association. Information about volkssports will be available.

LAST NIGHT FOR WEST SEATTLE LIGHTS: The lights-and-music show across from the SW Charlestown water tank runs 5 pm-midnight tonight to conclude its 2017 run. Show your appreciation by bringing nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank – the bin’s out front – and/or donating money to WSL’s chosen causes, including WSFB, online. (3908 SW Charlestown)

NOT-SO-SILENT-NIGHT PARADE AND CORNER BAR: Highland Park Improvement Club‘s all-ages celebration starts at 6 pm, when you can assemble outside HPIC for the Not-So-Silent-Night Parade – bring drums, noisemakers, musical instruments, bells, etc., for the walk through surrounding neighborhoods, and then back at HPIC it’s the New Year’s Eve edition of the monthly pop-up bar, with DJ Dr. Lehl & DJ Evan, the HPIC Hot Dog Stand in the courtyard, and starting around 9, music by

McTuff. RL Carroll will be there again for keepsake photos! (1116 SW Holden)

KID PARTY @ SOUTH PARK HALL: 7-9 pm, the proprietors of Admiral Bird have a big new venue for this year’s New Year’s Eve party tailored to kids (and their families) – their newly renovated and historic South Park Hall. Details in our preview. (1253 S. Cloverdale)

OTHER VENUES WITH NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOWS AND/OR MEALS … are listed in the Holiday Guide.

WATCH THE FIREWORKS: Yes, even with the remodeling project, the Space Needle will have a midnight fireworks show tonight, and many north-facing West Seattle spots will have a good view. Don’t wait until the last minute to go look for a spot because roads to the viewpoints tend to get jammed with everybody else who had the same idea!

Thanks for another awesome year of community collaboration! Got a calendar event for 2018? E-mail us the info – the earlier the better – editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you.