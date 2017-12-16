West Seattle Saturday: Special Santa spots, surf music, Caspar Babypants, Christmas Light Run/Walk, art sales, more!

(Along the Longfellow Creek Trail – photo by Laura Goodrich, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Your big Saturday starts now! First, highlights from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

SANTA PHOTOS AT CAPERS: Santa photos at CAPERS in The Junction, 9 am-noon. Donations benefit the West Seattle Food Bank. (4525 California SW)

DUWAMISH NATIVE ARTS AND CRAFTS MARKET: Second of three days for the holiday season’s final Duwamish Native Arts and Crafts Market, 10 am-6 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

SANTA PHOTOS AT MY THREE LITTLE BIRDS: Santa in Morgan Junction! Bring the kids for photos at My Three Little Birds (WSB sponsor), 11 am-2 pm. (6959 California SW)

SANTA PHOTOS AT OUNCES: Santa in North Delridge, at Ounces, 12 pm-3:30 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

BENEFIT BAKE SALE: As previewed here Friday, Brownie Troop 40596 will be having a benefit bake sale for Wellspring Family Services, 1-3 pm outside Menashe & Sons Jewelers – details in our calendar listing. (4532 California SW)

ART UNDER $100: South Park Arts presents Art Under $100, 2-8 pm at Seattle Design Center. Free entry, free parking. Live DJ, raffle, food trucks, beverages, crafting. (5701 6th Ave. S.)

HOLIDAY SURF MUSIC: Dancer & Prancer, 3-7 pm at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SANTA AT MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: Photos with Santa at West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights, the Menashe Family Lights, 6-10 pm. Bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank. (5605 Beach Drive SW)

WEST SEATTLE SANTA PUB CRAWL: Benefit pub crawl, starting at 6 pm – from the schedule:

Coastline Burgers- 6:00-7:00

Shadowland- 7:00-8:00

Beer Junction- 8:00-9:00

Poggie Tavern- 9:00-10:00

The Lodge- 10:00-11:00

Talaricos- 11:00-12:00

Benefits Furry Faces Foundation!

SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE: 6 pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery (WSB sponsor) in honor of those you’re missing this holiday season. All welcome. (30th/Sylvan Way)

CHRISTMAS LIGHT RUN (AND WALK): 6:30 pm, starting at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), this annual tradition:

Bring your family, bring your friends, bring your lights and reflective gear! It is a festive, easy 3ish mile run to look at lights. We are still hoping one year we will have someone organize caroling! Is it too hard to run and sing? The Marines do it! We will find a route with good light displays and try for minimal hills, no promises, it is West Seattle. Kids and strollers are welcome. Just remember a headlamp because our sidewalks can be rough. We also ask you stay on the sidewalk and not run in the street. This is an easy=paced group run, not a race … Walkers are encouraged. Afterward we will have treats, socializing and drinks back at the shop; we have someone to celebrate this year as this takes place 2 days before Tim’s 50th birthday! Come and toast our fearless leader!

(2743 California SW)

CASPAR BABYPANTS: Saturday, December 16, 6:30 pm, Caspar Babypants performs at Easy Street Records. (California SW/SW Alaska)

‘CREAM OF CHRISTMAS’: “20 fantastic songwriters” in 2 hours at C & P Coffee Company, 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’: Final weekend for Twelfth Night Productions‘ “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show.” 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall. Get ticket(s) online at this Brown Paper Tickets link, or at the venue box office. (7904 35th SW)

And from our year-round Event Calendar:

ANNIVERSARY OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-1 pm, Lil’ Bug Studio celebrates one year in business. Bouncy house, treats, more. (10007 13th SW)

STUDIO ART SALE: Noon-6 pm, Eric Eschenbach is selling paintings at discount prices. (6720 40th SW)

CIDER AND CHEESE: Finnriver and Mt. Townsend tasting at Sound and Fog. “Local artisan makers Finnriver Cidery and Mt Townsend Creamery are teaming up for a night of cider and cheese.” $5 tasting fee. 4:30-7:30 pm. (4735 40th SW)

STUPERHERO ZINE/ALBUM RELEASE AND LISTENING PARTY: 5-7 pm at Parliament Tavern, “West Seattle punksters Stuperhero have a new album coming out along with an accompanying zine. Come out early for Happy Hour to listen to the new tunes, check out out the zine, and watch some of their videos!” No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Amy Denio & Annie O’Neill, Zelda Starfire, and Pistol Sisters. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

A VERY JERRY CHRISTMAS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern – “a celebration of the music of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. Band features Colin Higgins (Cecil Moses & the SG’s), Bob Lovelace (Ayron Jones & the Way), Doug Port (Screens), and Nate Spicer (Polyrhythmics).” No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)